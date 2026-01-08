Inside <i>Toxic</i> Star Yash's Rs 10-Crore Luxury Car Collection, Range Rover To Lexus LX

Actor Yash, widely known for the blockbuster KGF franchise, has turned 40 today. Alongside his carefully built film career, he has also put together an impressive collection of luxury vehicles.

His personal garage is reported to feature high-end models such as the Lexus LX, the Range Rover Autobiography, and more, each chosen to suit different aspects of his lifestyle.

A Look At Yash's Car Collection

The Lexus LX is priced at approximately Rs 2.82 crore. It is a full-size luxury SUV known for its strong build quality, powerful engine and comfortable interiors. The model is designed for long-distance travel and rough road conditions while maintaining premium comfort.

The Range Rover Autobiography is the most expensive car in Yash's garage, valued at around Rs 4.38 crore. The SUV features handcrafted interiors, advanced technology and a powerful drivetrain. It is positioned as a flagship luxury model in the Range Rover lineup.

Yash also owns two Mercedes-Benz SUVs - the GLC 250d Coupe, priced at about Rs 72 lakh, and the GLC 350d, valued at around Rs 78 lakh. Both vehicles offer a mix of performance, comfort, and everyday usability, making them suitable for city as well as highway driving.

The Toyota Vellfire, costing around Rs 1.22 crore, is a luxury MPV focused on space and comfort. It is widely used for chauffeur-driven travel and is known for its plush seating and quiet cabin.

