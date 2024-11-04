"I Know I Am Answerable," Says Karan Johar On His Fear Of Being A Single Parent To His Kids Roohi And Yash

Karan Johar often makes us go aww with adorable glimpses of his twins, Yash and Roohi. There remains no doubt that KJo is a dotting parent, always looking out for the well-being of his children. However, the producer is burdened by a distressing thought. Recently, Karan Johar hosted a reunion interview for Netflix on YouTube featuring the cast of the popular reality show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. During the interactive session, Karan revealed that he is dreading the day when Yash and Roohi find out that he is a single parent and ask him a lot of difficult questions. “They will find out things and I will have to be answerable. Being a single parent, I know I am answerable to my children in so many aspects,” he said while speaking to Neelam Kothari.

Previously on Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, Neelam Kothari opened up to Ektaa Kapoor speaking about her abusive marriage to businessman Rishi Sethia. She also disclosed how her daughter found out about the divorce online. Karan Johar recalled this part from the show and confessed that it made him very emotional. He said, “That really moved me because I remember those days so clearly. I really teared up, I was actually connecting to it on an emotional level.”

Elaborating on the topic, Karan continued, “You (Neelam Kothari) spoke about your daughter and that was also something that struck a chord with me. My constant fear is that I also have to deal with those questions from my own children, about my circumstances and that I have a modern family situation.”

Karan Johar has never shied away from speaking about his parental ordeals in public. Previously, the producer shared that his kids have started to ask questions about their biological mother. He said, “It is a modern family. It is an unusual circumstance, so now I am also dealing with the question of 'whose stomach was I born in?' I am going to school, to the counsellor, to ask how we navigate the situation. And it is not easy, being a parent is never easy.”

