Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Share These Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Greetings And Quotes

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Janmashtami is a highly revered festival in the Hindu calendar, marking the birth of Lord Krishna -- the eighth avatar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu. Celebrated across the country, the festival is celebrated on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada.

This year, the festival is being celebrated on August 16 (Saturday). On the day of Krishna Janmashtami, devotees perform the Nishita puja around midnight. Devotees offer Krishna's favourite maakhan (white butter), milk, and curd to the idols after marking his birth at midnight. Since Lord Krishna was born at midnight, the puja for him is performed in Nishita Kaal.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami Wishes, Quotes, Messages And Status For Your Friends, Family And Relatives:

As we celebrate Lord Krishna, I hope he showers you with his blessings and takes away all the suffering and worries. Happy Janmashtami.

May Lord Krishna guide you in life like he did for Arjun during the Mahabharat battle. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

India celebrates the festival of Janmashtami with enthusiasm. From little Kanhaiya's jhula to dahi handi's joy, Janmashtami is full of fun and happiness.

On this auspicious Janmashtami, may your life be graced with love, happiness, and inner peace.

May Lord Krishna be with you and your family always! Happy Janmashtami.

Embrace the devotion of Lord Krishna on this Janmashtami and experience divine bliss. May your celebration be a journey towards spiritual fulfilment and enlightenment.

May your life be adorned with virtues such as wisdom, love, and the ability to face challenges with grace, just as Lord Krishna exemplifies.

May Lord Krishna's flute invite the melody of love into your life. Wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami.

Krishna's teachings continue to be a source of timeless wisdom and enlightenment. May you find enduring inspiration and guidance in his divine words. May his wisdom shape your choices.

May you find strength in Lord Krishna's teachings and find the courage to overcome life's challenges with grace and resilience.

Wishing you a Janmashtami filled with devotion and love for Lord Krishna. May his divine presence always light up your life.

May Lord Krishna's journey inspire each action of your life, and may you apply his teachings to navigate your own path with courage and grace. Happy Janmashtami.

On this auspicious day of Janmashtami, may your heart be filled with the divine love of Lord Krishna, and may his blessings shower upon you.

May Krishna's eternal love and grace enrich your life not just today but on every day of your life's journey. Happy Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami Muhurat:

The Nishita Puja Time will be observed on August 16 between 12:04 am and 12:47 am. It will be 43 minutes long.