ISKCON Bangladesh Begins Three-Day Janmashtami Celebration

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has begun celebrating a three-day Krishna Janmashtami in a festive atmosphere in Bangladesh, priests said on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh, Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, told ANI. "... Tomorrow is the appearance day of Lord Krishna... Throughout the day, programs are held on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, including kirtan. In the evening, there will be the bathing ceremony... We have a three-day program, and many people will attend it...The government is taking the best security measures. We had a meeting with the police... They have ensured that nothing will happen this time..."

#WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh: Devotees take darshan of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha at the ISKCON temple in Dhaka as ISKCON has begun the three-day celebration amidst Krishna Janmashtami. pic.twitter.com/CJE6YbaOV5 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus extended greetings to Hindu communities on Krishna Janmashtami.

"The birth anniversary of the divine incarnation of Lord Krishna, Shubh Janmashtami, is one of the main religious festivals of the Hindu community. Lord Krishna preached the message of justice, humanity and peace throughout his life to establish equality and peace in the society," Yunus said in a message.

"Communal harmony is a unique feature of our culture. Since ancient times, the people of this country have been practicing their respective religion while maintaining communal harmony. Let us, through the collective efforts of all, build a new Bangladesh free from discrimination, full of communal harmony," the Chief Adviser added.

Devotees are flocking to ISKCON's central temple in Swamibagh, Dhaka, to participate in various phases of the festival. They performed pujas and took part in kirtans and aartis.

Events include the Mahabhishek (appearance day) ceremony of Lord Krishna, discussion meetings, cultural programmes, Kirtan Mela, and religious plays. Devotees are also buying sweets and gifts from the fair on the occasion of Janmashtami.

"May Lord Krishna bless those who are righteous and may He change the mindset of those who are evil and turn them into good people," Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, General Secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh, told ANI in an interview.

"I pray that as many people as there are in the world, everyone will be happy," he added.

"We have bathing programmes - water to Krishna, religious meetings, Kirtans. So many people will attend," Das said.

On security arrangements, he said, "The government is taking the best security. We had meetings with the police. Police, military and the advisory council have given assurance of security."

"Sometimes, there were attacks on Hindus and Hindu temples in Bangladesh. We have helped the victims' families. We are going from village to village, city to city, giving assurance," Das said.

"We will not leave Bangladesh. Bangladesh is our birthplace. We are giving assurance to the Hindu communities," the ISKCON Bangladesh General Secretary said.

