Watch: Korean Man Wows Internet As 'Kanha' in Viral Janmashtami Video

As India celebrated Lord Krishna's birth on Janmashtami, a Korean man went viral on social media for dressing up as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The user took to Instagram to share the now-viral clip, which shows him dressed up as young Lord Krishna, fondly called 'Kanha', which garnered an overwhelming positive response from the internet.

"Happy Sri Krishna Janmashtami. May us all be blessed with health, peace and prosperity. Presenting our very own Krishna @baeyunsooo. Yunsoo truly embodies Kanha's spirit, his natkhat pan, pyaara pan, compassion, charm, and beauty all shine through in the way he lives & how he is," wrote fashion designer Aanchal Aware, who dressed up their friend Yunsoo as Lord Krishna.

Akin to how Lord Krishna is depicted in Indian scriptures, Yunsoo could be seen wearing a dhoti whilst being adorned with various ornaments. The entire look was completed with the iconic peacock feather feature on the head and a flute in the hand.

"Just like Kanha's presence could light up hearts, this human is the sunshine of my life and my family's too. Seeing him dressed as Krishna, he looked even more beautiful than I had imagined," Ms Aware added.

She added that her mother and sister had helped her source everything for the get-up, all the way from India.

Watch the viral video here:

'So beautiful'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly one million views and thousands of comments, with the majority of social media users in awe of the faithful rendition of Lord Krishna's attire.

"He is such an adorable Kanha. Great job," said one user while another added: "He would look equally jaw-dropping as Radha or Mohini."

A third commented: "You look so beautiful, really, and you don't need to become Radha because Radha, Krishna are one."