Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is known for his extensive English vocabulary that can even stump the most eloquent speakers of the language. While it is almost impossible to outwit the Thiruvanathpuram MP in linguistic duels, one social media user managed to do so, prompting a humorous reply from Mr Tharoor.

On Thursday (Aug 14), Mr Tharoor hit back at US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent statement on India, only to be flummoxed by a user with a rather cheeky and 'verbose' reply.

"I hear some people are accusing India of being "recalcitrant". I say, far better to be recalcitrant, than to be tractable, submissive or acquiescent to injustice," Mr Tharoor wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

While the majority of the users lauded Mr Tharoor for taking on the US machinery, a user came up with a hilarious reply.

"That's fine Shashi but what about the abnegation of camaraderie in the egregious enfranchise that comes from the fatuous of the grandiloquent at the behest of impecunious and insidious semaphore?" the user replied.

While the message was a bunch of expansive words cobbled together, Mr Tharoor took the banter in his stride and replied in a humorous, endearing way.

"Bhai aap kya kehna chahte ho? (Brother, what are you trying to say?)" he said, much to the amusement of everyone.

See the viral post here:

. Bhai aap kya kehna chahte ho? @sagarcasm — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 14, 2025

Also Read | Happy Independence Day 2025: Share These Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Greetings And Quotes

'Bro made Shashi type in Hindi'

The reply, which has been viewed over five lakh times, sent the social media into a tizzy as users appreciated the Congress MP's rare departure from the seriousness of diplomacy and politics.

"Bro made Shashi type in Hindi," said one user, while another added: "Shashi Tharoor finally found a worthy opponent."

A third commented: "No wonder this post has hundreds of bookmarks. This is once in a lifetime post."

A fourth asked artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Grok to translate the user's word salad into simple English: "Grok is delighted to elucidate: sagarcasm's ostensibly profound query exemplifies a satirical abnegation of coherence, juxtaposing egregious verbosity with fatuous grandiloquence to parody the insidious semaphore of impecunious rhetoric, thereby enfranchising camaraderie through humorous abjuration. In essence, it's delightful nonsense."

Notably, Mr Tharoor's initial post was in reply to Mr Bessent, who took a swipe at India in connection with the recent tariff talks.

"I think we are in a good position. The big trade deals that aren't done or aren't agreed - Switzerland is still around, India has been a bit recalcitrant," Mr Bessent told Fox Business.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump ordered steeper tariffs on Indian goods over New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, opening a new front in his trade wars.