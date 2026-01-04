Manipur Woman Stabs South Korean Boyfriend To Death In Greater Noida Flat

A South Korean man was allegedly killed by his live-in partner, a woman from Manipur, following an argument in Greater Noida today. The woman has been taken into custody.

The Knowledge Park police station was alerted by GIMS Hospital after the victim, identified as Duck Hee Yuh, was brought in by his partner. Doctors informed the police that he was dead on arrival.

The accused, identified as Lunjeana Pamai, told investigators during questioning that Duck Hee frequently assaulted her after consuming alcohol and that she acted out of frustration.

The couple lived in a high-rise apartment in Greater Noida. Duck Hee worked as a manager for a mobile company. According to the police, a heated argument broke out between the two during a drinking session on the day of the murder. In the heat of the moment, Pamai allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest.

Pamai then reportedly rushed him to the hospital herself. She was still at the medical facility when the police arrived.

The woman has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.

Pamai allegedly told them that she stabbed her boyfriend as he was being violent after drinking. She also claimed to the police that her intention was not to kill him.

The authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the exact number of stab wounds and the precise cause of death. A case has been registered at the Knowledge Park police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further legal proceedings are underway.

With inputs from Narendra Thakur.