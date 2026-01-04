Indian Woman, 27, Found Dead With Stab Wounds At Ex-Boyfriend's Flat In US: Cops

- Nikitha Godishala was reported missing since New Year's Eve
- Her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Sharma, filed a missing complaint report on Jan 2 and flew to India
- The investigators have obtained an arrest warrant charging the ex-boyfriend with murder
A 27-year-old Indian woman reported missing since New Year's Eve was found dead with stab wounds inside her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Maryland, the police said.
The victim has been identified as Nikitha Godishala, a data and strategy analyst, from Ellicott City, Howard County police said. Her body was found at an apartment owned by Arjun Sharma, her ex-boyfriend.
According to investigators, Sharma made the missing person report to police on January 2 and told officers he last saw Godishala on December 31 at his apartment.
On January 3, detectives executed a search warrant at the same apartment and found Godishala dead with stab wounds.
Sharma left the country on a flight to India on the same day he reported Godishala missing, the police said.
The cops are now working with federal law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the ex-boyfriend.
The Indian Embassy said it is in contact with the family of Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance.
