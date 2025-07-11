Karan Johar Reacts To Trolling Over Viral Weight-Loss Photo: "People Have Already Killed Me"

Karan Johar has been making headlines with his drastic body transformation lately. Recently, the filmmaker's noticeably thinner frame led to more speculations about his possible use of the weight-loss drug Ozempic. However, he has repeatedly denied them.

Earlier today, at the Dhadak 2 trailer launch, the filmmaker addressed the ongoing social media buzz about his noticeable weight loss journey. The film is led by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Karan Johar was asked about the trending social media topic on his health.

He said, "I was reading on the Internet yesterday, people had already killed me. They said, 'What has happened to you? Which illness is this? I want to say this to everyone, my health is absolutely fine. I'm very happy. I've never felt lighter on my feet."

He further added, "There is only one reason behind my weight loss... I have adopted many new things to change my wellness in my life. I am alive and will remain alive. I'd like to tell the Internet that I want to live for many years, specifically for my children. I still have a lot of stories left in me."

Yesterday, pictures of him with comedian Samay Raina were also making the rounds, where the Internet raised concerns over his thin frame.

Earlier on a podcast episode of Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, he had addressed the same speculations.

"I have always been battling the bulge. I have tried a thousand different diets and five hundred workouts. Nothing worked. After years of combatting it, I did some blood tests and realised the issues I had, with my thyroid, etc. Now people keep asking me 'Are you on Ozempic, Mounjaro?' and I am tired of it. They have no idea about the truth, and I don't want to share it."