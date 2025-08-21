VFS Hikes Service Charges By 45% For Switzerland, Making Schengen Visa Costlier For Indians

Dreaming of a summer in Paris or a winter escape to the Swiss Alps? For Indians, that European holiday just got pricier before it can even begin.

The Schengen visa process, already a costly part of travel, has seen a steep hike in the last few years.

Spoiler alert: the prices have already risen twice this year.

'The Service Charge'

This hike isn't in the visa fee itself.

This comes as VFS Global, the private agency that handles visa applications for most European countries, has raised its service charges--pushing the upfront cost of securing a visa even higher.

The Schengen visa still costs around Rs 8,000-10,000 for adults, but VFS' service fee is mandatory and comes on top of that.

Switzerland's visa fees. Photo: VFS

What Exactly Is VFS

VFS Global isn't the one granting visas. It acts as the middleman between applicants and embassies, offering services like document collection, biometric enrolment, and appointment scheduling.

Since most embassies no longer take direct walk-in applications, going through VFS has become unavoidable. Which also means its fees are not optional.

This applies to all international destinations where visas are required, including the Schengen visa - which permits travel across 29 European countries that have abolished passport and border controls.

How Much Have Prices Changed

For Indian travellers, visa fees, VFS service charges, and additional costs differ by country. According to travel agents, and data provided by the VFS, 2025 has already seen a revision in VFS service prices.

Here are some examples on how service charges have increased compared in a year (with percentage hikes), according to travel experts:

Austria: Rs 1,942 to Rs 2,649 (+36%)

Rs 1,942 to Rs 2,649 (+36%) France: Rs 1,950 to Rs 2,202 (+13%)

Rs 1,950 to Rs 2,202 (+13%) Germany: Rs 1,806 to Rs 1,933 (+7%)

Rs 1,806 to Rs 1,933 (+7%) Greece: Rs 2,925 to Rs 3,025 (+3%)

Rs 2,925 to Rs 3,025 (+3%) The Netherlands: Rs 1,636 to Rs 1,700 (+4%)

Mind you, the service fee varies by country and is in line with contractual agreements with the respective governments.

Looking further back, the hikes appear even sharper.

For example, the Switzerland visa service fee was around INR 1,850 in March 2024. By July 2025, after the hike, VFS's service charge stands at INR 2,680 - a 45 per cent increase.

And that's only part of the picture. Other Schengen destinations have seen similar hikes.

Belgium's VFS charge now stands at Rs 2,475, Iceland at Rs 2,635, Portugal at Rs 2,782 Italy at Rs 571, and Latvia has climbed to Rs 2,242. Smaller countries like Malta (Rs 2,624), Lithuania (Rs 1,788), and Slovenia (Rs 2,428) are also on the higher side.

Courier And SMS Charges

Beyond the service charge, applicants must pay for courier and SMS updates, if they want the services. And yes, it's exactly what it sounds like - fees for receiving SMS notifications or having your documents delivered.

These "value-added services" may look minor but quickly add up. Courier costs range between Rs 500 and Rs 1,455, while SMS updates are charged between Rs 300 and Rs 800 for different Schengen countries.

For example, Switzerland has an extra Rs 930 for courier services and Rs 450 for SMS notifications. France applicants pay Rs 550 for courier and Rs 240 for SMS, while The Netherlands stands out with a steep Rs 1,455 courier fee.

What It Means For Indian Travellers

At first glance, a Rs 100-700 increase in service charges may not seem dramatic. But once courier and SMS costs are added--and multiplied across families--the expense grows significantly.

Since the visa fee itself is already around Rs 8,000-10,000, these add-ons can easily push the overall application cost well beyond Rs 12,000 per person.

While VFS and similar agencies argue that these charges are fair for the services provided, the sudden and steep hikes--without clear explanation--have made the European dream considerably more expensive.

With airfares, accommodation, and travel insurance already straining travel budgets, Indian tourists now face an even higher upfront cost before setting foot in Europe.

VFS's Statement On The Service Charge And Value Added Services

After the story was published, VFS reached out to NDTV with a statement. Here's what they shared:

“All fees levied on visa applicants are duly approved by the respective client government. The VFS Global service fee, in particular, is determined by multiple factors, including the scope of the overall engagement, volume of applications expected, resource and infrastructure costs required to fulfil Service Level Agreements, and the robust connectivity and security measures adopted. For Schengen countries, for instance, the service fee for a short-stay visa can go up to a maximum of 40 Euros as per the EU Visa Code regulation.

It is important to note that the VFS Global service fee for Schengen Visa is denominated in Euros, and fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate have a direct bearing on the amount payable in Indian Rupees. Over the past year, the depreciation of the Rupee against the Euro has contributed significantly to the increase in service fee when calculated in Rupee terms. Additionally, the service fee is inclusive of 18% GST, as mandated under Indian tax regulations.

The service fee varies for each country in line with contractual agreements with the respective government. All information regarding applicable fees is transparently available on the VFS Global website for applicants to review prior to applying for a visa, and official receipts are issued for every service availed. These charges are designed to ensure applicants receive an enhanced and secure visa application experience.

In addition, we offer optional Value-Added Services such as Courier and SMS alerts, which are approved by the respective Governments, offering personalised solutions purely for customer convenience. Customers are not compelled to subscribe to these services and we make every effort to inform applicants of their right to not opt for this service and an official receipt issued if the service is availed.

Our goal is to create a seamless, efficient, and compassionate visa application experience, where technology and human expertise work in tandem to serve our customers effectively.”