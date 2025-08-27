Want To Live, Work, And Start A Business In Switzerland? This Schengen Country Has A Golden Visa For Indians

For many Indians seeking stability, safety, and a lifestyle upgrade, Switzerland isn't only about postcards and precision watches - it's about the possibility of actually calling this dreamland home.

That's where the Swiss Golden Visa comes in. Designed for non-EU nationals, including Indians, this residency-by-investment programme lets you plant your roots in one of the most secure, prosperous, and beautiful countries in the world.

The Swiss Golden Visa is a structured residency-by-investment route for Indians. Photo: Unsplash

For wealthy Indians looking to expand beyond domestic investments, this could be the Alpine ticket.

What Exactly Is The Swiss Golden Visa

The Swiss Golden Visa is a structured residency-by-investment route that gives non-EU citizens (like Indians) the right to live in Switzerland in exchange for a financial contribution.

But it's more than paperwork and tax receipts - it's part of Switzerland's larger strategy to welcome global investors, spur economic growth, and add cultural diversity.

Why Indians Are Eyeing The Swiss Golden Visa

Getting a Swiss Golden Visa unlocks a wide range of advantages:

You can set up a business, join the Swiss corporate world, or simply enjoy life at a slower pace.

Your residence permit lets you travel freely across the Schengen area - a major perk for Indians often dealing with tedious visa queues.

Switzerland is one of the safest countries globally, making it ideal for families.

From healthcare and education to pristine lakes and trains that run like clockwork, Switzerland promises top-tier living standards.

Depending on the canton you choose, Switzerland offers attractive tax arrangements, especially under its lump sum taxation scheme (which we'll get to in a bit).

Your spouse and children under 18 can be included in the programme.

The Eligibility Criteria

To qualify, Indians must meet the following benchmarks:

Be aged between 18 and 55

Hold a clean criminal record

Have stable and legal income sources

Be in good health

Lease or buy a residence in Switzerland

How To Get The Golden Visa

For Indians, there are two primary routes to secure a Swiss Golden Visa:

1. Lump Sum Tax Agreement

Here, you agree to pay an annual lump sum tax to the Swiss canton where you'll live. This usually starts at CHF 200,000 (about Rs 2.17 crore) but can go up to CHF 6,00,000 (around Rs 6.5 crore), depending on the canton. Under this arrangement, you cannot take up employment, but you get full residency rights.

2. Entrepreneurial Investor Scheme

This is the more business-minded option. You'll need to either establish a new Swiss company or invest in an existing one, with a minimum investment of CHF 1 million (approx Rs 9.6 crore). This pathway is popular with Indian entrepreneurs looking to expand into Europe while securing residency.

The Process

Getting a Swiss Golden Visa usually takes up to five months if everything goes smoothly. Here's how it works:

1. Choose your investment route: Lump sum tax or entrepreneurial scheme.

2. Obtain Swiss authorisations: Agreements with canton authorities, document checks, and due diligence.

3. Apply for a D Visa: Submit bank statements, police clearances, and health insurance documents.

4. Move to Switzerland: Once approved, relocate and finalise your tax agreement or investment.

5. From temporary to permanent: After 10 years, you can apply for permanent residency, and after 12 years, for Swiss citizenship.

Swiss Citizenship: The Long Game

Unlike some other golden visas, Switzerland doesn't hand you a passport straightaway. Instead, it's a journey. You begin with temporary residence, progress to permanent residency after 10 years, and then apply for citizenship after 12 years of living in the country.

For Indians used to long visa queues and cumbersome immigration processes, this structured timeline may feel slow, but the payoff, a Swiss passport, ranked among the strongest in the world, is worth the patience.

For ultra-high-net-worth Indians and business families, the Swiss Golden Visa is less about migration and more about future-proofing, securing a foothold in Europe, accessing a safe and stable lifestyle, and opening doors for the next generation.