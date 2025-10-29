NDTV Exclusive: Neeraj Chopra On Weight Loss, Why He Needs To Eat Non-Veg Food, And Travel Tips

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra might be the face of India's athletic excellence today, but his story began far from the stadiums of Europe, deep in the heart of rural Haryana.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the javelin champion opens up about his childhood, his training days in India and in Switzerland, and how sports helped him transform both his body and life.

Milk, Curd, Ghee In A 'Well-Fed Household'

Born in Khandra village near Panipat, Neeraj grew up in a household where "well-fed" was almost a badge of pride.

"Before I started sports, I was from a village where our diet included a lot of milk and curd: milk, curd, ghee, all that. Like people say, it was a well-fed household. I was a bit overweight," Neeraj says.

But Neeraj is quick to clarify that his weight wasn't extreme. "I wasn't very obese, just overweight. In the village, since you consume a lot of dairy, you become more on the healthy side, but yes, overweight," he added.

It was only when he started taking sport classes to lose weight that he realised how much fitness could change him and took an interest in sports.

"Gradually, as I lost weight, my fitness improved. I tried different sports, then tried javelin throw and felt, yes, this is what I want to do."

That moment of discovery, he said, was the true turning point. "There was no particular plan, but sports definitely helped me lose weight. As my fitness improved, I started with the javelin throw, and that's how it began for me," he added.

Training In Switzerland

Today, Neeraj trains in some of the most scenic places in the world. One of his favourite bases is in Switzerland, where he has spent several months honing his technique.

"I've trained in Finland, Germany, and other parts of Europe, but Switzerland has something special."

But training in Switzerland comes with its own challenges, especially if he is training during the winter season.

Neeraj says when you're training in high altitude, in summer there's no problem, the weather is good.

But in winter, Switzerland gets very cold. "Especially last winter when we went to Engelberg (Mount Titlis) and Lucerne with Swiss Tourism, and also to Jungfrau. It's a lot colder, there's snowfall, and outdoor training is impossible during that time," he recalls.

Neeraj further says that the compactness of the country makes life and training easier.

"Here, everything is close and convenient, and the training centre has a beautiful view of the mountains. There aren't too many athletes, so it's peaceful. You can see all the mountains, Jungfrau, Eiger, from there. Both nature and the facilities are great," Neeraj adds.

How Neeraj Travels Through Switzerland

When he isn't training, Neeraj says he likes to travel.

He enjoys exploring Switzerland like any other traveller. He recalls one of his most memorable experiences after winning the Diamond League Trophy in Zurich.

"Just after that [winning the trophy], my family and uncle were here, some friends too, so we explored everything. We went to Grindelwald, Jungfrau, Zermatt, and even skydived in Interlaken," he said, "Those moments were memorable for me, great for both sports and life."

And for those planning a quick trip, he has some clear advice. "Forty-eight hours isn't a long time, but Switzerland isn't that big, and the public transport is excellent. Start with Zurich, explore the city, visit the Lindt Chocolate Factory, see Lake Zurich, and take a ferry. Then take a train to Lucerne, it has beautiful views. From there, you can visit Interlaken, Grindelwald, and Lauterbrunnen. Personally, I'd recommend Zermatt too; it has the Matterhorn, and it's amazing."

Balancing Health And Food Choices

Despite travelling constantly, Neeraj remains conscious of what he eats.

"I mostly prefer vegetarian food," he said. "But for sports, I sometimes have to eat eggs or non-veg food, especially when travelling and options are limited. So, yes, I eat it occasionally, but I mostly prefer vegetarian food."

Whether it's managing his fitness, finding calm in training, or exploring the Swiss Alps, Neeraj Chopra seems to carry his Haryana roots with him wherever he goes. What began as a quest to shed a few kilos in his village has now turned into a journey that's taken him to Olympic glory, and far beyond.