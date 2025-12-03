"Harrowing": Democrats Release New Photos, Videos Of Epstein's Island

House Democrats on the Oversight Committee on Wednesday released a batch of photographs and video clips taken on Jeffrey Epstein's private islands in the US Virgin Islands. These are locations long linked to accusations that he exploited and trafficked underage girls.

The newly public images offer a look inside several parts of the property – bedrooms and bathrooms, a room containing a dentist's chair mounted beneath wall masks, and a telephone listing names such as Darren, Rich, Mike, Patrick and Larry on its speed-dial panel.

The video material depicts a tropical, resort-style compound with a swimming pool, palm trees and a sweeping ocean view.

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein's closed doors.



See for yourself. We won't stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors. pic.twitter.com/qXmxFISZLS — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 3, 2025

"These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island," said the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee in a statement.

"We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein's horrific crimes. We won't stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors."

The lawmaker also urged US President Donald Trump to release all remaining files related to the case.

The visuals come about two weeks after Trump signed a law instructing the Justice Department to make its Epstein documents public within 30 days. The pending disclosure has drawn intense public attention.

Epstein allegedly died by suicide in 2019, years before these images were captured.

