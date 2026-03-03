Video: Hillary Clinton Pounds Table, Bill Clinton Shakes During Epstein Deposition

Dramatic new footage of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton's depositions on the Epstein files released by the House Oversight Committee shows the former Secretary of State involved in a heated exchange with a lawmaker over photos from the hearing being circulated online.

“I'm done with this,” Hillary Clinton can be heard saying in the clip, angered by the photos. Another footage shows former US President Bill Clinton's hands shaking during his testimony. The Democratic leader denied having “any communications” with the late sex offender and financier that related to “young women or girls,” The New York Post reported.

Hillary Clinton Slams Committee

During her testimony, Hillary Clinton's lawyers pointed out that a photo from inside the deposition room had been leaked. The team questioned how this was allowed, given the closed-door rules of the deposition, since Clinton's request for a public hearing in the beginning had been denied.

Angered by the leak, Hillary Clinton pounded the table and said, "I am done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behaviour."

#Watch | "I'm done": Video shows former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton 'angry' over unauthorised photo during Epstein deposition pic.twitter.com/b9GYBitwsH — NDTV WORLD (@NDTVWORLD) March 3, 2026

Rep. Lauren Boebert later admitted to taking a photo of Hillary before the hearing started, as per the NY Post, but the explanation did little to pacify the ex-Secretary of State. “It doesn't matter. We are all abiding by the same rules,” she pointed out and then stormed off. The hearing then went off the record.

Hillary Clinton also traded barbs with Boebert on Pizzagate, a bizarre 2016 conspiracy theory alleging that a DC pizzeria was involved in a Clinton-connected paedophile ring.

What Happened At Bill Clinton's Deposition?

The former US President testified over his relationship to Epstein and a photo, released by the US Justice Department, showing him in a hot tub with a woman. His hands were trembling throughout the deposition.

Clinton said that he was "almost sure" the photo was taken in Brunei, at the end of a "long" trip across Asia, the BBC reported. He explained that the Sultan of Brunei had gotten to know him very well during his presidency and wanted to assist with the Clinton Global Initiative, his international development foundation.

"He said, 'I want you to stay at this hotel, and I hope you will use the pool'. So I did. And then I got out, and went to bed, exhausted," Clinton recalled. He emphasised that he did not know who the other person in the photo was and explained that there were other people, part of his travelling party, in the pool adjacent to the hot tub. Clinton denied that any sexual activity happened that night.

The Democratic leader said investigators should be questioning his ties to Epstein, but given his advanced age, he might not remember every detail about past events. “I have to be honest with you, you know, I'll be 80-years-old if I live to my next birthday – I don't remember everything that happened 24 years ago,” he added.

Bill Clinton On Trump's Relationship With Epstein

The 79-year-old recalled a personal conversation he had with Trump about Epstein in 2002 or 2003. Clinton said the conversation took place during a fundraising event on Trump's golf course.

According to Clinton, Trump said about the disgraced financier: "We've had some great times over the years. But we fell out. All because of a real estate deal."

Clinton has said that he was unaware of Epstein's crimes. He stated he “saw nothing" and “did nothing wrong” during the time they knew each other. This is the first time a former president has been forced to testify before Congress. Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing.