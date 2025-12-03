Amid Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal's Wedding Saga, Event Company Posts Cryptic Note

The postponement of singer-composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's November 23rd wedding has taken a new turn after the event management company handling the celebrations issued a public statement online.

Krayonz Entertainment, which was in charge of the high-profile ceremony, shared a cryptic Instagram post, a week ago, following the halt in festivities, prompting renewed speculation across social media.

Soon after the halt to the ceremonies, the brand posted on Instagram, "We don't cross the finish line in every match of Life that we play, but it's always the sportsman Spirit that counts..Our team played hard, with Joy & Pride, and they all certainly deserve a Mention! Will see you soon Champion".

The post is now going viral and while many appreciated the tone of encouragement and sensitivity, others were quick to jump straight into speculation.

"Then the rumours are true, right?" one user commented. Another wrote, "Will see you soon? Does it mean the marriage is going to happen?" One user said, "kudos to everyone involved, for handling this sensitive time so gracefully :)"

What Happened

The couple was scheduled to tie the knot on November 23. However, celebrations came to a halt after Smriti's father fell critically ill and had to be rushed to hospital on the wedding day. Soon, concern deepened: on 24 November, Palash too was admitted to a hospital in Sangli: Smriti's hometown-before later being shifted to Mumbai.

The cricketer's business manager confirmed that the wedding had been postponed due to the medical emergency affecting both families.

Until this point, the couple's pre-wedding festivities had been in full swing. The Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies had taken place with grandeur, and several videos of the joyous events had gone viral across fan pages. Which is why everything that came next only intensified public curiosity.

The Social Media Storm

What truly triggered a social media storm was Smriti deleting all her wedding photographs from Instagram.

However, both families later clarified that the postponement was purely due to health emergencies. Smriti's father and Palash have since been discharged, though neither side has announced a new date.

Noticing the rising frenzy, Smriti and Palash quietly updated their Instagram bios-with the nazar emoticon. It didn't calm the internet; if anything, it fuelled fresh theories about symbolism and hidden messages.

Palash's mother, Amita, has been vocal over the last couple of days, expressing hope that the wedding will indeed take place soon. Meanwhile, his sister Palak took to Instagram to appeal for privacy, urging people to avoid speculating about what the family is going through.

Smriti's brother, Shravan Mandhana, has also addressed the rumours yesterday.

Shravan spoke about these claims and said that no such plan has been made. He told HT, “I have no idea about these rumours. As of now it (the wedding) is still postponed.”

Amid the controversy, Smriti Mandhana also skipped the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 with Amitabh Bachchan, while many of her team members will participate in an upcoming episode this friday.

READ MORE: Palash Muchhal's First Public Appearance After Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Got Postponed