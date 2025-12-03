What Is A Cool'cation And Why Indians Are Picking The Travel Trend For Their Year-End Trip

The holiday spirit is high, and this year, Indian travellers are redefining the year-end vacation. According to new insights from experiences platform Klook, more travellers are seeking "cool'cations", escapes that offer cooler climates or socially vibrant experiences, to wrap up the year.

The trend reflects a growing appetite among new-age Indian travellers for destinations that go beyond conventional holidays. From snowy winter landscapes with adventure activities to tropical retreats with unique celebrations, these journeys combine relaxation, family time, and memorable experiences.

"We're seeing a clear shift in traveller preferences," said Shivam Tyagi, Head of Marketing, Klook India and Middle East. "The new Indian traveller wants more than just a break; they want an experience. They're heading towards snowy winter destinations to 'cool down' in style or diving into the heart of celebrations to unwind with family. It's about finding that 'wow' factor to kick off the New Year."

From the ski-ready peaks of Switzerland to the powdery slopes of Japan, combined with local cultural experiences, to Dubai with its extravagant year-end festivals and world-class New Year celebrations, or a refreshing change of scenery at mist-covered rice terraces in Vietnam for an end-of-year escape-options are diverse.

As Indians finalise their Christmas and New Year plans, the message is clear: 2025 is all about ringing in the new year in the coolest way possible.

Winter Escapes For The Year-End

As the year draws to a close, travellers are wrapping up their year amid crisp air, snowfall, and festive lights. The year-end period signals peak time for winter sports like skiing and snowboarding in snow-blanketed destinations.

It's also the most inviting time to explore regions where winter brings pleasant temperatures, indoor ski slopes, ice rinks, dazzling festive markets, and light displays. For many travellers, it's the perfect season to experience these cities at their most vibrant, where the weather feels just right for adventure, exploration, and festive celebrations.

Top 3 Year-End Hotspots

According to Klook's data:

Japan

Japan continues to top Indian travellers' lists this winter, drawing visitors to its iconic onsen towns and enchanting snow festivals (up 133% in winter tours and 96% in ski activities YoY).

Switzerland

The quintessential winter destination, known for its dramatic alpine landscapes and picturesque mountain towns.

South Korea

South Korea is a rising favourite for Indian travellers seeking both excitement and comfort this season. Its world-class ski resorts, winter theme parks, and steaming Korean stews create the perfect blend of thrill and warmth. Its popularity is reflected in a 109% year-on-year increase in ski-tour sessions from Indian travellers.

Cool-er In The Tropics

For Indian travellers who choose to stay within the region's tropical warmth this year-end, it's about finding cooler ways to explore. Klook data shows a growing interest in experiences that offer escape from the heat-from river cruises in Singapore and Thailand to adventures in nature like waterfall day tours and canyoneering in Indonesia and the Philippines.

Night activities are also gaining popularity. From exploring historic palaces after dark-perfect for history lovers who prefer slow strolls in the cool evening air-to joining locally guided night tours or glamping under the stars, travellers are discovering new ways to experience destinations after sundown to beat the heat.

And for those dreaming of a true winter scene without leaving Southeast Asia, there is a place that offers just that-Sapa, Vietnam. This charming mountain town north of Hanoi is known for its terraced rice fields and peaceful atmosphere. It transforms between December and February into a mist-shrouded winter wonderland, occasionally blanketed in velvety snow. Definitely a rare sight in Southeast Asia.

Socially Cool

"Cool" isn't just about the climate, but it can be about the vibe too. Indian users are redefining what is 'cool'. Beyond winter destinations, they are on a search to uncover hip, authentic destinations that blend culture, community, and experiences that feel authentic, inspiring, and slightly off the beaten path. For travellers who make the extra effort, the reward is what we call the "socially cool" factor-the satisfaction of discovering a place before everyone else does.

Data shows top three places include:

Data Da Lat, Vietnam (+280% sessions year-on-year)

Chiang Rai, Thailand (+241% sessions year-on-year)

Bali, Indonesia (+354% sessions year-on-year)

Cool'cations: The New Year-End State of Mind

From chasing snow to chasing new scenes, cool'cations are redefining how travellers close out their year, blending comfort, curiosity, and creativity. Whether it's finding cool weather or cool experiences, travellers are rewriting what it means to end the year on a high. Travellers can bring their "cool'cation" plans to life through Klook's amazing year-end offers. A full line-up of daily deals and surprises awaits, making this the perfect time to plan your next great escape.