How Deepti Bhatnagar Became A Travel Influencer Before The Social Media Era

Long before Instagram reels, YouTube vlogs, and travel content became the norm, Deepti Bhatnagar had already carved a unique space for herself as India's original travel storyteller.

In the 2000s, Deepti and her husband, Randeep Arya, son of Veerendra, Dharmendra's cousin and a noted Punjabi actor, launched their own production company, Deepti Bhatnagar Production Pvt. Ltd.

The couple soon conceptualised two groundbreaking shows for Star Plus: Yatra and Musaafir Hoon Yaaron. Both were unlike anything Indian television had seen.

Musaafir Hoon Yaaron: A Pathbreaking Travel Show

Musaafir Hoon Yaaron became one of India's earliest and most celebrated international travel series. In 8 years, the show covered nearly 90 countries and featured 170 episodes, taking viewers to destinations such as Paris, London, Dubai, Rome, and countless other cultural hubs.

Deepti wasn't just the host, she was the soul of the show. Its immersive narration, detailed cultural insights, and warm presentation style set a new benchmark for travel content.

Reflecting on those years, she told Travel + Leisure India, "I've travelled the world with my family and gave birth to both my children while hosting Musaafir Hoon Yaaron. Both my sons travelled with me, and exploring the world with them is my biggest blessing."

Her children often accompanied her on shoots, turning work into a global family adventure. Long before "family travel content" became a category, Deepti was already living it.

At a time when Indian audiences had limited access to international travel formats, Deepti's shows opened a window to the world.

More About Deepti Bhatnagar

Born in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Deepti never imagined her future lay in entertainment. After moving to Mumbai, she initially ran a handicrafts business. But life took a turn when she entered the Miss India pageant and won at just 18. This victory opened doors to major advertising campaigns and films.

She made her debut in Ram Shastra (1995), followed by noteworthy roles in Pelli Sandadi (1996), Dharma Chakkaram (1997), and even the Hollywood thriller Inferno (1997).

Today, as a travel vlogger and YouTuber, Deepti shares stories from across the world, carrying forward a legacy she started long before the digital age.

