The Garam Dharam Story: How Dharmendra's Name Made The Humble Dhaba A Style Statement

The news of Dharmendra's passing has left a deep void in the hearts of millions. The veteran actor, affectionately known as the "He-Man of Bollywood," wasn't just a superstar on screen, he was a cultural icon and a pop-culture moment.

From his six-decade-long career that defined Hindi cinema to his deep connection with fans, Dharmendra remained one of India's most loved stars.

But beyond the world of films, the actor also left behind something that captured his Punjabi soul and joyous spirit perfectly, Garam Dharam Dhaba, his Bollywood-themed restaurant that turned the humble highway dhaba into a true style statement.

From Silver Screen

When Garam Dharam Dhaba first opened its doors in Murthal, Haryana, on February 23, 2018, it was more than just another restaurant launch. It was Dharmendra's way of celebrating food, friendship, and nostalgia.

The actor personally inaugurated the Murthal outlet, along with founders Umang Tewari and Mickey Mehta, bringing his signature warmth and charm to the occasion.

Murthal, known as the foodie stop for every Delhiite's long drive, suddenly had a new attraction: a 1200-seater dhaba that was as filmi as it was flavourful.

"Garam Dharam is surely the biggest in India," the founders had said during the launch. And they weren't exaggerating. Divided into vibrant sections - a Bakery and Mithai corner, a Culture Gully serving chaat, Chinese and South Indian favourites, and a grand Main Dining Hall, the dhaba offered a feast for both the stomach and the soul.

The Touch Of Bollywood

Every corner of Garam Dharam pays tribute to the actor's cinematic legacy. The interiors are lined with his film posters, dialogues, and graffiti walls that celebrate his most iconic roles.

The entrance itself features a quirky water tank, nod to his legendary Sholay scene - making it impossible not to smile when you walk in.

The menu, true to its roots, serves up the finest North Indian comfort food - buttery parathas, dal makhani, galouti kebabs, tandoori paneer tikka, biryanis, and rich curries. The food is served in steel utensils, evoking the feel of traditional dhabas, while drinks like lassi and mocktails arrive in tall, old-fashioned glassware. Prices are modest, starting around Rs 850 for vegetarian plates and Rs 950 for non-vegetarian ones.

As of now, the Dhabba has multiple branches (8-9) in India, primarily concentrated in the Delhi NCR region including Ghaziabad, Noida, and New Delhi. Specific locations include Arthala, Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad, various sectors in Noida, Connaught Place in New Delhi, and Murthal in Haryana.

The Men Who Built The Idea

The Dhabba was opened in partnership between Dharmendra, Umang Tewari and Mickey Mehta. Tewari, known for his creative restaurant ventures, wanted to create Delhi's first Bollywood-themed eatery inspired by Dharmendra's personality. Mehta, a wellness expert and entrepreneur, joined forces to help shape a space that blends culture, food, and fun. Together, they brought the actor's on-screen charisma into real life - a dhaba that is playful, rustic, and full of heart.

"The idea was to make something that resonates with all generations. From the die-hard Dharmendra fans to families who just love good North Indian food," said Tewari.

'He-Man'

Dharmendra also launched a second eatery after the success of his first venture. He wrote while sharing on Instagram, "Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant Garam Dharam Dhaba, now I'm announcing a first-ever farm-to-fork restaurant called He-Man. Friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me. Love you all... your Dharam."

The Legacy Lives On

Today, as fans mourn the passing of Dharmendra, Garam Dharam Dhaba stands as one of the most heartwarming tributes to his life and personality. It captures the essence of the man who, despite his fame, never lost his simplicity or love for the desi way of life.