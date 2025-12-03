MCD By-Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the bypolls in 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards is underway, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning two seats each so far. The Congress has also opened its account in the Delhi civic body by winning the Sangam Vihar-A seat.

Of the 12 wards where voting was held on November 30, nine were earlier held by the BJP and the remaining by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The vote percentage was 38.51 per cent as compared to 50.47 per cent in the MCD elections held for 250 wards in 2022.

Ten counting centres have been set up at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali. Each centre will handle counting for specific wards, with strong room facilities and secure entry and exit protocols, the State Election Commission said in a statement.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Delhi MCD By-Election Result 2025: