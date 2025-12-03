MCD By-Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the bypolls in 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards is underway, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning two seats each so far. The Congress has also opened its account in the Delhi civic body by winning the Sangam Vihar-A seat.
Of the 12 wards where voting was held on November 30, nine were earlier held by the BJP and the remaining by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The vote percentage was 38.51 per cent as compared to 50.47 per cent in the MCD elections held for 250 wards in 2022.
Ten counting centres have been set up at Kanjhawala, Pitampura, Bharat Nagar, Civil Lines, Rouse Avenue, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Gole Market, Pushp Vihar and Mandawali. Each centre will handle counting for specific wards, with strong room facilities and secure entry and exit protocols, the State Election Commission said in a statement.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Delhi MCD By-Election Result 2025:
MCD Result LIVE: BJP Wins 4 Seats, AAP 2, Congress and AIFB Win 1 Ward Each
Results declared on 8 seats
BJP - 4
AAP - 2
Cong - 1
AIFB -1
Leading
AAP - 2
BJP- 2
AIFB- 1
MCD By-Election Result LIVE: AAP Wins Mundka Ward
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Anil has won the Mundka ward in the Delhi civic body bypolls.
MCD Result LIVE: AIFB's Mohammad Imran Leading In Chandani Mahal Seat
All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) candidate Mohammad Imran is leading in Chandani Mahal ward with 3,973 votes.
AAP's Mudassar Usman is trailing.
MCD Result LIVE: BJP's Anita Jain Wins Shalimar Bagh Ward
BJP's Anita Jain has won the Shalimar Bagh ward with 6,742 votes, the State Election Commission said.
MCD Result LIVE: Who's Won, Who's Leading
RESULTS DECLARED
BJP - 2
AAP - 1
Congress - 1
LEADING
AAP - 3
BJP- 4
AIFB- 1
MCD Result LIVE: Congress Opens Accounts In Delhi Civic Body
Congress' Suresh Choudhary has won the Sangam Vihar-A ward in the Delhi civic body with 9,138 votes. BJP's Subhrajeet Gautam trailed by 3,628 votes.
Delhi Byelection Result LIVE: AAP Wins Dakshin Puri Ward
AAP candidate Ram Swaroop Kanojia has won the Dakshin Puri seat.
MCD Result LIVE: BJP leads in 5 seats, AAP in 4, Congress in 1
BJP leads in five seats - Shalimar Bagh-B, Dichaon Kalan, Greater Kailash, Dwarka-B, and Vinod Nagar.
AAP is leading in four seats - Dakshin Puri, Mundka, Ashok Vihar, and Naraina.
Congress is leading in the Sangam Vihar-A ward.
MCD Result LIVE: Vote Share Of Civic Body Polls
Delhi Byelection Result LIVE: BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta Wins Chandni Chowk Seat
BJP's Suman Kumar Gupta has won the Chandni Chowk ward with 7,825 votes. AAP's Harsh Sharma trailed by 1,182 votes.
MCD By-Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for 12 wards is underway
