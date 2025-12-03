"Islamic Conservatist Asim Munir Yearns For War With India": Imran Khan's Sister

Asim Munir yearns for a war with India while, Imran Khan tries to befriend the neighbouring nation, Aleema Khan, one of the three sisters of former Pakistan Prime Minister has said. Aleema went on to call Asim Munir a "radicalised Islamist" and "Islamic conservatist." She was speaking with the Sky News on 'The World with Yalda Hakim.'

When asked about the reason behind India-Pakistan war in May, Aleema went all out against Munir, the country's first Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

"Asim Munir is a very radicalised Islamist and Islamic conservatist. This is the reason why he yearns for a war with India. His Islamic radicalisation and conservatism force him to fight against those who don't believe in Islam," said Aleema.

Calling her brother, Khan, "pure liberal", Aleema said, "Whenever Imran khan comes to power, you will see that he always tries to befriend India, and even BJP. Whenever there is this radical Islmaist, Asim Munir, you will see that there will be war with India and not just India, even the allies of India will suffer."

Further calling Khan an "asset", Aleema appealed to the west to increase its effort to free Imran khan.

India-Pakistan War

On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces carried out precision strikes on nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 civilians, including a Nepalese national were killed. Codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', the strikes were not directed toward Pakistani military infrastructure or civilian establishment, India said.

Asim Munir vs Imran Khan

In 2019, Munir reportedly showed interest in investigating allegations of corruption around Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and her circle.

This, allegedly, didn't sit well with the then PM, who subsequently removed Munir from the post of Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The army offered no explanation for the reshuffle, which saw Munir leave the post in eight months, from what was supposed to be a three-year term.

Imran Khan In Jail

Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023 after he was convicted in several cases. He has since been held in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. For the past few days, there have been rumours of Khan's death, especially after the family alleged that they have not been allowed to meet him for over a month.

On Tuesday, Dr Uzma Khanum, one of Khan's sisters, had a 20-minute meeting with him in Adiala Jail, after which she said that PTI chief is being "mentally tortured."

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dr Khanum said, "Alhamdulillah, he is all right... but he was angry about being mentally tortured. He is locked in his cell all day... can only step out for short periods. And he can't communicate with anyone."

She also said her brother had blamed General Asim Munir for his incarceration and condition.

Aleema believes Pakistani authorities were isolating him as an attempt to "suppress the people of Pakistan".

"I think they are operating out of fear. He represents 90% of this country. How can you put a person who represents 90% of the country in jail?

"They basically want to suppress the people of Pakistan. They don't want their voice to be heard and they are standing behind Imran Khan. They thought if they isolated [him] people will forget him."