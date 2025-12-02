Imran Khan's Sister To Meet Him In Jail After Weeks Of Speculation About Health

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan – incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on corruption charges, which he has dismissed as politically motivated because they were filed after his government failed a no-confidence vote in 2022 – is alive and has been allowed to meet his sister, Dr Uzma Khan.

Concerns over Khan's health intensified last month after his three sisters – Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan – said they were assaulted for asking to meet with him.

Prior to that Khan had not been seen for 25 days, leading to speculation he may have died in jail and the authorities, aware his death will lead to ferocious protests, were trying to cover it up.

Those rumours were first floated by social media handles from Afghanistan.

Pak and Afghanistan are roiled in military clashes over a border dispute.

Pressure on the Pak government and jail officials – who have so far demurred from showing proof of life, and only insisted Imran Khan is receiving medical treatment – was ramped up Sunday by Senator Khurram Zeeshan from the ex-Prime Minister's party.

Zeeshan claimed Khan was being kept in isolation as a tactic to pressure him into leaving Pakistan. Speaking to news agency ANI from Pak, Zeeshan, claimed the Pak government felt threatened by Imran Khan's popularity, and that is why they do not show photos or videos.

The World Cup-winning cricketer, now 72 years old, has been in jail since August 2023.

Prior to permitting his sister to visit today, members of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a protest outside the Islamabad High Court, demanding justice and political reforms. This was despite the Pak government have banned large gatherings, to prevent just such protests.

Agitations were also planned in Rawalpindi, where the Pakistan Army's HQ is located.