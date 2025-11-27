The Imran Khan-Pakistan Story: A Hero, A Mystic, And A 'Field Marshal'

In March 1992 Pakistan did what it had never before – win the cricket World Cup.

And the man at the centre of that success – literally, for he bowled the ball that claimed the last English wicket and handed Pak the trophy – was Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi; images of a deliriously happy team, in the now-iconic lime-green kit, lifting a grinning captain on their shoulders went viral.

Fast-forward 33 years and, for a nation gripped by fear, he has become more than a star cricketer or even ex-Prime Minister. He is now a hero with unmatched public support, which is evident in how Pakistan's self-appointed 'Field Marshal', General Asim Munir, keeps him in check.

This, by the way, is the same 'Field Marshal' who this week had a constitutional amendment passed – he rewrote Article 234 – to consolidate control of Pakistan's military in his hands, meaning he is effectively untouchable by a government that has always bowed to the Army.

These developments come when millions have just one question – is Imran Khan alive?

Imran Khan, Pak's Heart And Soul

There have been rumours, worrying rumours, the ex-PM died in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, which is the seat of the Pakistan Army's power. Those rumours intensified after his three sisters – Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan – said they were assaulted for asking to meet with their brother.

Imran Khan has not been seen for the past 25 days.

So, are reports of his death true? They would be deeply concerning if they were, not just for Pakistanis but even for that country's already fractious relationship with India.

Imran Khan led Pakistan to glory in the 1992 cricket World Cup (File).

The measure of Imran Khan's public standing is also evident in Pak authorities being forced into rare public denials; jail authorities quickly released a statement declaring him alive, well and receiving medical care. But no visual proof was provided and that raised eyebrows.

The Mystic Who Guides Imran

At Imran Khan's side stands Bushra Bibi, the enigmatic First Lady revered as his spiritual guide and a mystic in her own right. She reportedly predicted his rise to political power.

And now she has near-saintly status among his supporters.

But now her star too seems to be waning.

Charged with unlawful marriage and corruption, she too has been jailed and silenced. But, as with Imran Khan, in the public's eye, the mystique and sympathy surrounding her persists.

The 'Field Marshal', Asim Munir

Meanwhile, while one man disappeared behind prison walls, another has quietly seized unprecedented control over Pakistan's immediate future, awarding himself outsized accolades.

Munir, mockingly called 'Field Marshal' by critics, has emerged as the most powerful figure in the country, despite Pak's military defeat to India during Operation Sindoor.

The constitutional amendment passed this week grants legal immunity to Munir, for the rest of his life, and service chiefs, as well as President Asif Ali Zardari. It also strips the Supreme Court of key constitutional jurisdiction, neutralising what is left of judicial independence in the nation.

Among other things, this means Zardari can transfer or remove senior judges at will, placing the judiciary under direct executive control. And Munir has been appointed Pak's first Chief of Defence Forces, formalising the military's dominance over all branches of the state.