Imran Khan's Family Tree: Key Figures In Former Pak PM's Life

Tensions surrounding Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan have escalated after his three sisters alleged they were “brutally” assaulted outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail when they sought a meeting with him.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has been inaccessible for over three weeks, his sisters Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan have claimed.

Officials have now said Khan is “fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention,” as quoted by Pakistani news outlet Geo. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded that the government allow immediate family visits and called for an official response.

Social media was flooded with unverified claims about Khan's health, including rumours that he was killed in jail. The controversy has now placed renewed attention on the people closest to him.

Imran Khan's Family Tree

Imran Khan served as Pakistan's 19th Prime Minister from August 2018 to April 2022. He was born in Lahore on October 5, 1952.

Parents

Ikramullah Khan Niazi - A civil engineer from Mianwali, he played a role in the Pakistan Movement and came from a Niazi Pashtun lineage. He worked across Pakistan on major development projects.

Shaukat Khanum - She was a homemaker from the Burki tribe. Her battle with cancer later inspired the creation of the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital.

Siblings

Rubina Khanum - Rubina worked with the United Nations for many years in development and humanitarian roles. She is known to live a private, low-profile life.

Aleema Khanum - A businesswoman and philanthropist, Aleema has supported multiple charities and education projects. She has also been involved in managing PTI welfare initiatives.

Uzma Khanum - Uzma is a surgeon who practices medicine quietly away from politics. She has supported medical initiatives connected to the family's charity work.

Rani Khanum - Rani helps coordinate social and welfare work within the extended family. She generally stays out of public attention.

Wives

Jemima Goldsmith - A British heiress and journalist, she married Imran Khan in 1995 and embraced Pakistani culture during their marriage. After their amicable divorce in 2004, she remained publicly supportive of him.

Reham Khan - A British-Pakistani journalist, she married Imran Khan in 2015. Their marriage ended within months, followed by a very public fallout.

Bushra Bibi - A spiritual guide from Pakpattan, she married Imran Khan in 2018.

Children

Imran Khan has two children with his first wife, Jemima Goldsmith.

Sulaiman Isa Khan - Born in 1996, Sulaiman lives abroad and maintains a very private life. He is known for being academically inclined and close to both parents.

Kasim Khan - Born in 1999, Kasim also lives primarily in the UK. He frequently visits Pakistan and remains close to his father.

Paternal Family

Niazi tribe (Shermankhel clan) - Pashtun lineage from Mianwali.

Grandfather: Muhammad Azeem Khan Niazi - Physician; built Azeem Manzil.

Uncles: Amanullah (lawyer/politician), Zafarullah (businessman), Faizullah.

Cousins: Inamullah, Hafeez Ullah, Saeedullah, Ahmed Khan Niazi, Maj Gen Sanaullah and others.

Maternal Family

Burki tribe - Pashtun clan known for sports and civil service.