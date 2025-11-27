Is Imran Khan Dead? What Pakistani Jail Authorities Said

Imran Khan is stable and still inside Adiala Jail, Pakistan government officials said on Wednesday, dismissing rumours of his death in custody or that he had been secretly moved out of the Rawalpindi facility.

“There is no truth to reports about his transfer from Adiala Jail. He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention,” Geo News quoted officials from the Rawalpindi prison as saying.

The clarification came after Khan's sisters, Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan, alleged they were “brutally” assaulted outside the jail last week when they attempted to meet him. They say they have been denied access to their brother for over three weeks.

Their claims fuelled a wave of online speculation, amplified by an Afghan news report, suggesting the 72-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder had died after “mistreatment” and that his body had been removed from Adiala.

The rumours went viral, pushing his name into global trending lists for two days. The PTI demanded an immediate official statement and urged the government to allow family visitation without delay.

Adiala Jail authorities maintained that Khan's health remained stable and that he continued to receive routine medical care. “Speculation about his health is baseless,” the administration said, as per Geo News.

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan's 19th prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has been in jail since August 2023 and faces multiple cases, including corruption and terrorism charges, after being ousted through a no-confidence vote.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the former prime minister was receiving “premium facilities” in custody. “Check the menu of the food that comes for him, it is not available even in a five-star hotel,” Asif said, adding that Khan had access to a television, exercise equipment, a double bed and a “velvet mattress.”

Asif compared it with his time behind bars, “We slept on cold floors, ate jail food, and had only two blankets in January with no hot water.”