From Macy's Parade To Football Games: Top Events For Thanksgiving 2025 In The US

Thanksgiving Events 2025: Thanksgiving is a holiday celebrated in several countries, most notably in the United States and Canada, as a time to give thanks for the harvest and blessings of the past year. The festival is just around the corner, and the US is gearing up for a festive season filled with parades, football, and family gatherings. Some of the top events for Thanksgiving 2025 in the US include the 99th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the Dallas Cowboys playing the Kansas City Chiefs in the annual football game.

Thanksgiving also unofficially kicks off the holiday shopping season, leading into Black Friday sales the next day.

Here are some of the major events taking place for Thanksgiving 2025:

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (New York, NY): One of the most iconic Thanksgiving events, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade faetures giant floats, celebrity performances, character balloons, and marching bands from around the country. The 2025 parade kicks off at 9:00 AM ET and travels from Central Park West to Macy's Herald Square.

America's Thanksgiving Parade (Detroit): Detroit hosts one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country. Organised by The Parade Company, the America's Thanksgiving Parade features giant inflatable characters, festive floats, and community performances. It's a beloved tradition in the Midwest and broadcasts live across Michigan.

Chicago Thanksgiving Parade: Another crowd favourite, the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade lights up State Street with cultural performers, equestrian units, and lively marching bands. It's a multicultural celebration reflecting the city's diverse spirit.

NFL Thanksgiving Day Games: Football is a Thanksgiving staple, and 2025 brings a triple-header:

Detroit Lions will open the day with a home game at Ford Field.

Dallas Cowboys, as tradition, will host the second game in the afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

A primetime matchup will close out the day, with teams to be confirmed.

Turkey Trots Across the Country: Before the feasting begins, many Americans lace up for Thanksgiving Turkey Trots - 5K and fun runs held in cities and towns nationwide. Major cities like San Francisco, Atlanta, and Philadelphia host large events, with proceeds often going to charity.



Other events