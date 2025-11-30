Inside Preity Zinta's "Virtual" Thanksgiving Celebrations With Husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta spent this year's Thanksgiving away from her family but made sure to stay connected with them virtually. The actor shared on Instagram that she marked the occasion through phone and video calls, even though she would have preferred being with her loved ones.

Her post read, "This Thanksgiving weekend has been celebrated over video calls & phone calls. It's not ideal to be away from the family but I cannot complain as I have so much to be grateful for. (sic)."

"I'm Grateful For My Family"

Preity wrote that distance has only made her more appreciative of her family and close friends. She also mentioned being grateful for the challenges she faces, saying they help her grow.

As she put it, "I'm grateful for my family and friends, thankful for all the opportunities and struggles that make me a better version of myself."

The actor added that she is especially thankful for the support of her husband, Gene Goodenough. "And most of all ,I'm thankful for having a partner that understands me and my crazy working schedule now that I'm back on set (red heart emoji)."

Preity ended her message by expressing how eager she is to return home. She wrote, "Cannot wait to get back home. Till then, Happy Thanksgiving weekend to all of you who celebrate (red heart emoji) #Thanksgivingweekend #Throwback #Ting (Two hearts emoji)."

Since her marriage in 2016, Preity has been living in the United States but continues to travel to India regularly for work.

She is preparing for her comeback to the big screen with Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

The film features Sunny Deol in the lead role, with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh also part of the cast. The project, backed by Aamir Khan, is set during the partition of India.