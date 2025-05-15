Preity Zinta Takes Her Fitness Game Up A Notch With Her Latest Workout Video

Bollywood divas leave no stone unturned when it comes to fitness! The latest to give her fans the ultimate fitness inspo is Preity Zinta, who recently took to her Instagram to post her latest exercise regimen.

"It does not matter how long & how much you train over the years… One needs to keep changing it up so you can push your body further n harder. Here I'm trying a new workout for a new project I'm working on with the one & only @yasminkarachiwala . Hope I can inspire some of you to go to the gym now," she captioned the post.

In the video, it looks like she is doing a circuit, which is a completion of all set exercises in one program. And it looks like she made her sweat!

Exercises Preity Zinta Is Performing In The Video

Here's a breakdown of the exercises Preity Zinta is doing in the video and their benefits.

Lateral lunge with reach: They are a great exercise to stretch the inner thighs, quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. All of which can help you build some lower body strength, flexibility, and overall stability.

Dumbbell squat curl: An excellent exercise to build strength in the lower body, the dumbbell squat curl can help improve core stability and enhance overall fitness.

Burpee: Oh, the dreaded exercise that no one likes! It is a full-body, polymetric exercise that is a combination of a squat, a push-up, and a jump. Zinta is seen adding a bit of variation in the exercise.

Cable bicep curl: An isolation exercise, the cable bicep curl is a great exercise for your upper arms. It activates the bicep muscles and helps you tone them.

Squats: This is a functional exercise that helps burn calories, strengthen your core, improve your balance and posture, and prevent injuries.

Lunges: This exercise is one of the reasons why people dread leg day at the gym, but the pain proves that it's effective. It is an excellent exercise that helps increase strength, balance, and flexibility in the lower body.

Mountain climbers: Your body uses multiple muscles at once when you do mountain climbers, which increases your heart rate and burns more calories. It also helps strengthen your arms, back, shoulders, core, and legs.

Kettlebell squat swing: A dynamic full-body exercise that combines the kettlebell swings and a squat. It engages your lower body and helps improve strength, heart health, and overall muscular endurance.

Lunge with overhead press: A killer combo - the lunge helps strengthen the lower body while the overhead press targets the upper body and core. From improving balance and coordination to enhancing functional strength, the lunge with overhead press does it all!

Bench dip: A bodyweight exercise, it primarily targets the triceps and shoulders. Do it right and you will feel the burn in your triceps in no time!

While these exercises work well for Preity, you must consult your fitness instructor before including them in your workout. Also, don't forget to maintain good posture when you do these exercises - not just to feel the burn but also to avoid injuries.