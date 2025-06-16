Trust Shamita Shetty's Pilates Move To Strengthen Your Core And Upper Body

When it comes to fitness, Shamita Shetty is at the top of the game. The actress frequently posts sneak peeks of her workout routines on Instagram. Recently, she inspired her fans to practise upper body workouts and core strengthening exercises. Dressed in a lavender tank top and shorts, Shamita was seen doing Pilates exercise on a stability chair.

Shamita Shetty's Pilates Move Is All About Building Core Strength

Shamita begins the exercise by gripping the bars with her palms facing inward. Her legs leave the platform as she holds her position midair, using her hands. Further in the video, she moves her legs backward and forward, all while up in the air. This specific exercise focuses on building core strength and upper body. In the caption, Shamita wrote, "Working my upper body n core strength."

This compound exercise primarily works the chest, shoulders, and triceps, while also engaging the core and back muscles for stability. It improves core strength, balance and flexibility while being gentle on the joints. The chair provides support, making it suitable for various fitness levels and rehabilitation purposes.

Benefits Of Pilates Exercise On A Stability Chair

Pilates effectively engage the entire core, improving strength and control. The chair provides support, making it a low-impact option for those with joint issues or recovering from an injury. It can also be used to challenge balance and coordination, improving proprioception (body awareness).

Additionally, performing Pilates on a stability chair can increase flexibility and range of motion in joints. It strengthens the core muscles and promotes body awareness, which can help improve your posture.

The stability chair can be adapted as per your fitness levels and helps target specific muscle groups. Pilates emphasises mindful movement and breath control, which helps improve your mental well-being.