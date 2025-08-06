Bhumi Pednekar Reveals Her Daily Fitness Routine: "I'm Doing A Mix Of Pilates And Strength Training"

Bhumi Pednekar is a fitness enthusiast. The actress, who has always been vocal about her diet and self-care practises, swears by sweating as a natural detox process. According to the The Royals actor, sweating not only helps remove toxins from our body but also gives her skin a natural glow.

In an interview with HT Healthshots, Bhumi Pednekar was asked how she keeps her skin fresh and sweat-proof during workouts. To which, the actress said, "Honestly, I love sweating. If I don't sweat when I'm working out, I feel like there's a problem. People should not be scared of sweating because that is your body detoxifying. And after my workout, I just wash my face so that I don't have any acne."

She further revealed her go-to workout these days, which included a mix of Pilates and strength training. "That has actually pretty much been my routine for many years now," Bhumi added.

When asked about her go-to post-workout snack or drink, the actress said, "Usually, I take some granola with yoghurt, and mostly my first meal is after my workout because the first thing I do is workout in the day!"

Bhumi Pednekar shared that her non-negotiable for a good workout is a good pair of shoes. "I need 100 percent comfort. I don't think I can have a good workout if I'm not wearing a comfortable pair of shoes," she said. Talking about her fitness fashion, Bhumi loves a pair of compressed tights, a good top and jacket.

In her previous interview, Bhumi Pednekar opened up about the harsh realities of pushing her body too far in the pursuit of fitness. The actress shared that over-exertion took a significant toll on her physical health which is why she had to drastically scale back her intense workout routine.

Bhumi Pednekar said, “When I started my workout journey, I thought the only way to be fit is when you over-exert, and you burn many hundreds of calories in the gym. I used to feel very proud of it. But what was actually happening was I was damaging my body because I never gave my body the chance to heal.”

She added, “Due to this, I got a lot of underlying conditions. I don't want to talk about them yet… But one of the biggest things that I changed is that I prioritised not overdoing it. Today, I workout 20% of what I used to 4 years ago, and I think I'm my fittest.”

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the Netflix series, The Royals. The show also featured Ishaan Khatter in a lead role.