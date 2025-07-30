Ankita Lokhande's Wellness Routine Is All About Ancient Hacks And Ice Tub Face Dips

When it comes to her health and wellness, Ankita Lokhande keeps it holistic. Known for her work in the television industry, the actress recently took to her YouTube blog ANVI to share her fitness routine.

Ankita Lokhande said that her routine is less about the gym and more about grounded rituals, inner peace and old-school home remedies.

In her latest vlog, Ankita Lokhande takes her fans through her wellness journey, which is a blend of mindful living, traditional wisdom and body positivity.

Ankita Lokhande's Wellness Routine

Here's what the Pavitra Rishta actor does in her everyday life to stay healthy and glowing:

1. Follows A Morning Ritual

Ankita Lokhande's day begins with intention. She soaks 2-3 strands of saffron in a silver glass overnight, then heads outdoors barefoot to greet the morning sun. She believes in talking to water to set affirmations – “Speak in the present, like it's already done,” she says. This ritual, rooted in gratitude, helps her stay grounded and energetic.

2. Keeps Her Skin Glowing With Ice Cubes

Forget fancy facials. Ankita Lokhande swears by a blend of flaxseeds, fenugreek seeds, aloe vera gel, rice water and vitamin E capsules – all frozen into ice cubes. She puts the ice cubes on her face every morning to make her skin glow. “It's not once a week. It's every day.”

3. Dances Her Way To Fitness

No treadmill in sight. Ankita Lokhande's go-to workout is dance - sometimes Zumba, sometimes YouTube walking workouts, or just vibing freestyle. “I don't want to lose weight, nor do I want to build a body. I just want to stay fit and happy,” the actress says.

4. Ice Tub Face Dips For Skin

She does the ice tub face dips for a glowing skin and to keep herself calm. A bowl of ice, lemon juice and cucumber slices becomes her morning reset button. “It tightens your skin, slows down your thought process, and gives you calmness. As soon as it touches your nervous system, your anxiety drops.” She does it 10 times in one go.

5. Uses Power-Packed Herbal Water

Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, start the day with a herbal water blend that could rival any health store tonic. The mix? Fenugreek, cinnamon, fennel, carom seeds, aloe vera, garlic, lemon, Shilajit (gifted by Ali Goni), triphala, Brahmi, amla, ashwagandha, black seed oil, cow ghee and soaked nuts.

6. Roasted Seed Powder For Joints And Bones

At night, Ankita Lokhande sits and relaxes with a traditional mix of roasted and powdered cumin, fennel and carom seeds - all dissolved in hot water. It is her go-to for bone and joint health. “Your bones need love too,” she says.

Ankita Lokhande admits she doesn't always feel like doing all this. Her approach to wellness is refreshingly honest and rooted in self-care, not aesthetics. As Ankita puts it best: “Please take care of yourself. Because if you're there, the world is there.”

Ankita Lokhande's wellness rituals are simple and easy to follow.