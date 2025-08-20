NEET PG 2025: 50% Quota Merit List Soon, Check Counselling Details

NEET PG 2025 Result (OUT): The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025. The exam was held on August 3 for admission to MD, MS, DNB, DrNB (Direct 6-Year), and PG Medical Diploma courses for the 2025-26 session.

Candidates can check their results, including scores and NEET-PG 2025 ranks, on the official website, natboard.edu.in. Individual scorecards will be available for download from August 29, and can be accessed only for a period of six months.

As per the NBEMS notification, the exam was conducted in a single shift following the Supreme Court's May 30 order, and no normalisation of scores has been applied.

NEET PG 2025 Cut-Off Scores

General/EWS: 50th percentile - 276

General PwBD: 45th percentile - 255

SC/ST/OBC: 40th percentile - 235

PwBD (SC/ST/OBC): 40th percentile - 235

The NBEMS clarified that every question in the exam was reviewed by subject experts, and none were found technically incorrect.

The All India 50% Quota merit list will be released separately, while state authorities will publish merit lists for their respective quotas based on eligibility criteria, guidelines, and reservation policies.

The NBEMS has also cautioned that candidature remains provisional until all eligibility criteria are verified. Any candidate found using unfair means will face strict action, including cancellation of results.

For queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or through its communication web portal at exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.