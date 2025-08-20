NEET PG 2025 Result Declared; Scorecards To Be Released On August 29

NEET PG 2025 Results OUT: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The entrance exam was held on August 3, 2025, in a single shift across 1,052 test centres in 301 cities, with more than 2.42 lakh candidates appearing this year.



Cut-Off Scores

NBEMS has set the following minimum qualifying criteria and cut-off marks (out of 800):

General/EWS: 50th percentile, 276

General PwBD: 45th percentile, 255

SC/ST/OBC (including PwBD): 40th percentile, 235

All questions and answer keys were reviewed by subject experts, and NBEMS confirmed that no errors were found in the paper.



The All India 50% Quota merit list will be released separately, while states and Union Territories will publish their own merit lists for state quota seats in line with local policies.

Scorecards From August 29

Individual scorecards will be available for download from August 29, 2025, and can be accessed for six months. NBEMS has also clarified that candidature is provisional and subject to verification of original documents during counselling and admission. Any discrepancies or unfair practices may result in cancellation of candidature.

Steps To Check NEET PG 2025 Result

Visit NBEMS, nbe.edu.in

Click on the NEET PG Exam tab

Select NEET PG 2025 Result

Enter login details and submit

View and download your result for future reference

For queries, candidates can reach out to NBEMS at 011-45593000 or use the official Communication Web Portal.