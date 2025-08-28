NEET PG 2025: Individual Scorecards To Be Released Tomorrow, Here's How To Download

NEET PG 2025 Scorecards: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the individual scorecards for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2025 tomorrow, August 29. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards/marksheets on the official website of the board, natboard.edu.in.

The scorecards for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be released on a separate date, on/after September 5, 2025. The merit list for the same was released on August 27, 2025 and candidates can download it here.

The 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats represent the 50 per cent of the total seats reserved for candidates of several categories including Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

NEET PG 2025 Scorecards Download: How To Download NEET PG Scorecards/Marksheets?

Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2025 Scorecard.

Enter your login credentials.

Your scorecard/marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The scorecard will be available to students for only six months starting tomorrow.

Those who score more than the total marks required or more than the cut-off will become eligible for admission into MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses, Post MBBS DNB/DrNB (Direct 6 years) Courses, and NBEMS Diploma Courses (2025-26 admission session).

NEET PG 2025 Exam: Check Cut-Off, Qualifying Marks

Check marks and cut-off required for qualifying for the NEET PG 2025 counselling process:

Category Qualifying Marks/Scores Cut-Off Scores General/EWS 50 per cent 276 General PwBd 45 per cent 255 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40 per cent 235

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the board to stay updated of the counselling schedule and scorecard release.