Commandos, Snipers, Drones, AI: 5-Layer Security Ring For Putin In India

Highly trained personnel from Russia's Presidential Security Service, top commandos from India's National Security Guard, snipers, drones, jammers, and AI monitoring - a five-layer security ring has been prepped ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India.

Putin, who is visiting India to attend the India-Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to land in Delhi tomorrow evening. According to sources, the Russian President will dine with the Prime Minister. He will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan the day after. Later on Friday, he is scheduled to visit Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Raj Ghat. Putin will then attend the summit at Hyderabad House and an event at Bharat Mandapam. He will also participate in a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

To ensure top security during the action-packed itinerary, over four dozen top security personnel from Russia reached Delhi beforehand, sources have said.

Along with officials of Delhi Police and the NSG, these officials are sanitising every route the Russian President's cavalcade will pass through. Specialised drones will ensure that a control room set up for the President's security has eyes on his cavalcade at all times. Several snipers will cover the route of the President's movement. Jammers, AI monitoring and facial recognition cameras are some of the equipment in the massive tech deployment for Putin's security.

According to sources, a five-layer security ring has been planned, and each of them will become active as soon as Putin lands. Everyone in the security detail will be in constant touch with the control room.

NSG and officers of Delhi Police will be part of the outer layers of security, while the Russian Presidential Security will handle the inner layers. When the Russian President is with Prime Minister Modi, commandos from India's Special Protection Group, which protects the Prime Minister, will join the inner security ring.

The hotel in which Putin will stay has also been thoroughly sanitised. Russian security officials are conducting checks at places Putin is scheduled to visit. Also, a list of potential impromptu destinations has been prepared, and these areas are also being scanned.

A big highlight of Putin's security detail is the Aurus Senat, a heavily armoured luxury limousine which the Russian President uses. The Senat is being flown in from Moscow for Putin's India trip. Interestingly, the Russian President rode with Prime Minister Modi in the Senat during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China earlier this year.

Often called a 'fortress-on-wheels', the Senat is a full-size luxury limousine developed by Russian automaker Aurus Motors. Introduced in 2018, the Senat is Putin's official state car and is part of the "Kortezh" project, a Russian programme to build domestic luxury and armoured vehicles for the government's use.