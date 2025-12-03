Centre Rolls Back Order On Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App

The government on Wednesday afternoon rolled back an order mandating pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on smartphones sold in the country.

The order to manufacturers - including Apple, reportedly prepping a legal challenge - stands withdrawn because the "the number of users who have downloaded the app (over six lakh in the past 24 hours and 1.4 crore users overall) has been increasing rapidly", the government said.

The mandate to pre-install "was meant to accelerate this process", the government said.

The statement also confirmed what Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said yesterday and repeated in Parliament this morning - the app can be deleted if needed.

"The government, with an intent to provide access to cyber security to all citizens, mandated pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app on all smartphones. The app is secure and meant to help citizens from bad actors in the cyber world. There is no other function other than protecting the users in the app and they can remove the app whenever they want," the government said.

Government removes mandatory pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi App



Earlier today Scindia told the Lok Sabha, "Snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the Sanchar Saathi app. And I can delete it like any other app... as every citizen has this right in a democracy. We took this step (mandatory pre-installation) to make it accessible to all."

"The success of the app is based on public participation. But now, based on feedback from the public, we are ready to bring a change in the order," the BJP leader said.

The rollback followed two days of protests from opposition leaders and civil activists over concerns the pre-installation directive violates privacy rights and that the application itself could be used to spy on people, an echo of the 2021 Pegasus spyware scandal.

'Ridiculous', fumes opposition

The government has come under fire from the opposition over concerns the Sanchar Sathi app can be used to spy on private citizens, an echo of the 2021 Pegasus spyware scandal.

Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Karti Chidambaram were among those to express such concerns. "It is ridiculous. Citizens have the right to privacy. This isn't just about snooping on telephones - overall, they are turning this country into a dictatorship," Gandhi Vadra said.

"This has been done in Russia and North Korea (and) now they want to snoop on our private photos and videos," Chidambaram told NDTV.

Other opposition leaders were similarly incensed; Priyanka Chaturvedi from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group, called it "another BIG BOSS surveillance moment".

The app - specifically the provision it cannot be removed and the number of root permissions it needs to operate - was also criticised by civil society activists.

What Is Sanchar Saathi?

It is a security and awareness platform developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and can be accessed as an app - available for both Android and Apple devices - and web portal.

The government has said it is to help people manage their digital identities, report suspicious activity, and safeguard their devices, as also offer educational material on telecom safety and cyber risks.

