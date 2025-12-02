Sanchar Saathi Explained: What It Is And Why It Is Being Made Mandatory

The Telecom Ministry has issued a directive requiring every smartphone manufacturer, whether Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, or others, to pre-install the government's Sanchar Saathi cybersecurity app on all new devices. Companies have been given 90 days to comply, and the order also specifies that users should not be able to remove or disable the app.

What Is Sanchar Saathi?

Sanchar Saathi is a security and awareness platform developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). It is available both as an app and a web portal, and its purpose is to help mobile users manage their digital identity, report suspicious activity, and safeguard their devices. The platform also provides educational material on telecom safety and cyber risks, making it a combined service-and-awareness system.

The app is available to download on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Features Of Sanchar Saathi

‘Chakshu' Feature: It lets users report suspicious calls, SMS and WhatsApp messages such as fake KYC alerts, impersonation scams or phishing links. It helps authorities spot fraud patterns, but actual financial fraud must still be reported to 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in. Report Spam And Unwanted Commercial Calls: Users can report spam calls and messages that break TRAI rules. Complaints made within seven days can lead to action against the sender. Report Malicious Links And Apps: Allows reporting of phishing links, unsafe APKs and fraudulent websites. This helps authorities detect cyber threats and respond quickly. Checking Mobile Connections Linked To Your Identity: Shows how many mobile numbers are registered using your identity. Helps identify SIM cards taken without your knowledge. Blocking Lost Or Stolen Phones: Allows users block the IMEI of a lost or stolen device so it can't be used. Phones can be unblocked if recovered. Verifying The Authenticity Of A Device: Allows users to check if a phone is genuine by validating its IMEI. It is useful when buying second-hand phones. Reporting International Calls That Appear As Indian Numbers: Some scammers use illegal telecom setups to make international calls appear as regular +91 calls. Sanchar Saathi enables users to report such cases. Finding Your Local Internet Service Provider: The app also includes a feature that lets users check which wired internet service providers are available in their area by entering a PIN code, address or provider name. Verifying Trusted Contacts And Helpline Numbers: Provides a directory to confirm genuine customer-care numbers, emails and websites of banks and other major institutions.

Why Should We Preload The App?

The Centre says that Sanchar Saathi has already shown substantial results in fighting mobile-related crime. India has over 1.2 billion mobile users, and mobile fraud, impersonation and phone theft are persistent problems.

According to official figures, the system has helped recover more than 7 lakh stolen or lost phones since its launch, including 50,000 in October alone.

Why Is This Order Creating Tension?

The order is causing friction mainly because it goes against the way companies like Apple operate. Apple does not allow outside apps, including government apps, to be forced onto its devices, and it usually avoids any app that cannot be deleted by users. Other phone makers also worry that this could open the door to more compulsory apps in the future. Privacy groups are raising concerns, too, because making an app mandatory may affect users' control over their phones and how their data is handled, even though the government says the aim is security.

Also Read: Big Row Over Centre's Sanchar Saathi Directive To Phonemakers