In Just 6 Months, This App Helped Recover Lakhs Of Stolen Phones

More than 5.35 lakh lost or stolen mobile phones have been recovered across India, thanks to the Sanchar Saathi initiative of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). In only six months, the programme's mobile app has crossed 50 lakh downloads.

The Sanchar Saathi app is available in English, Hindi, and 21 regional languages. It allows users to report suspicious calls or messages directly from their call or SMS logs, check all mobile numbers registered under their name, block and trace lost or stolen devices, and verify handset authenticity before purchase.

Since its launch, the initiative has also disconnected over 1 crore unauthorised mobile connections and deactivated more than 29 lakh numbers flagged through its Chakshu feature.

To curb financial fraud, the DoT has introduced a Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) that flags mobile numbers linked to suspicious activities. Based on these alerts, 34 financial institutions have frozen 10.02 lakh bank accounts and wallets and restricted transactions on 3.05 lakh accounts.

The Sanchar Saathi portal has seen 16.7 crore visits.

Officials credit the success to 'Jan Bhagidari', or citizen participation, with public reports playing a crucial role in stopping cybercrime and misuse of telecom resources. The DoT has urged citizens to remain vigilant and use the app to safeguard their digital identity.

App Features

Chakshu: Instantly report suspicious calls or SMS.

Know Connections In Your Name: Identify and remove unauthorised mobile numbers linked to your ID.

Block Lost/Stolen Phones: Trace and block devices remotely.

Check Handset Authenticity: Verify if a mobile handset is genuine before buying.

The Sanchar Saathi app was launched on January 17, following the success of the Sanchar Saathi portal, which went live in May 2023. It is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple Store.

This was part of the National Broadband Mission (NBM) under the 2018 Digital Communications Policy, aimed at expanding internet access and bridging the digital gap. By September 2024, it had extended fibre networks to 41.91 lakh km, increased telecom towers to 8.17 lakh, and boosted broadband users to 941 million. It also eased project clearances through the GatiShakti Sanchar portal and launched the "Call Before u Dig" app to protect underground cables.