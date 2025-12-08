"We Will Set An Example For Every Airline": Aviation Minister In Parliament On IndiGo Crisis

As IndiGo tries to restore full-scale operations after a shortage of crew triggered chaos at airports across the country, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has warned of tough action against the airline to "set an example" for other lines.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha today, the minister said the chaos that led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and stranded thousands of people was the result of IndiGo's "internal crisis" after the new passenger safety norms came into force.

"We care for pilots, crew and passengers. We made it clear to all the airlines. IndiGo was supposed to manage the crew and roster. Passengers faced a lot of difficulties. We are not taking the situation lightly. We will take strict action. We will set an example for every airline. If there will be any non-compliance, we will take action," he told the House. The government, he said, has initiated a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The minister also said the government wants more players in the aviation sector and that the country has the potential to have five major airlines. The Opposition, however, was not happy with the minister's response and staged a walkout.

The minister's remarks follow several days of chaos, confusion and heartbreaks at airports across the country as hundreds of IndiGo flights were cancelled, upending wedding plans, holidays and professional commitments.

At the centre of the chaos were new flight safety rules that the government announced nearly two years back. These rules focused on tackling pilot fatigue, a key factor behind plane accidents, by increasing downtime. The implementation of the rules required airlines to recruit more pilots.

IndiGo, which runs 2,200 flights daily and has traditionally focused on minimising downtime, fell short of crew as the new rules kicked in. This led to hundreds of cancellations and ordeal for passengers.

As the situation spiralled out of control, aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, temporarily relaxed the new norms.

The IndiGo crisis also prompted the Opposition to flag the duopolistic nature of the Indian civil aviation sector, with IndiGo and Air India holding the bulk of the market share. The government has responded that it has always encouraged the entry of new players in the sector.