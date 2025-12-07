"I Don't Feel German": After Nine Years In Germany, Indian Man Refuses To Change His Citizenship

An Indian entrepreneur and researcher living in Germany has shared why he refuses to give up his Indian passport, even after nearly a decade abroad. Mayukh Panja, who first moved to Germany as a doctoral researcher and later became the founder of the AI firm Populations, said he is eligible to apply for a German passport but chooses not to. His reasons, he explained, come down to identity, belonging, and the values he connects with.

In a post, Panja explained that he has been living in Germany for over nine years and has been eligible for citizenship for the past year, but he decided not to apply. He says he doesn't feel German, so acquiring German citizenship doesn't seem right to him. He explained that while a passport may be "a simple document," it is linked to a person's identity-and his identity is Indian.

According to Panja, he understands Germany's stories, history, language, and culture, but doesn't feel a deep connection to them. He said that while he feels comfortable in Berlin's international environment and its technological and scientific settings, he doesn't feel completely at home outside of them.

Giving an example, he said that Germany's win or loss in a football match doesn't make much difference to him, while he gets extremely excited when India wins the World Cup. He described himself as a friend of Germany, but not someone who considers himself a part of that country.

According to Panja, becoming a German citizen would mean aligning himself with German values and ideals. He believes this expectation is understandable, but as a new citizen, he cannot expect a centuries-old culture to adapt to his will.

He said that in India, even if his opinions differ from the majority, he still feels empowered to express himself openly and strive for change. Panja said that his Indian passport symbolises his roots and identity. For him, maintaining Indian citizenship is not a question of any legal benefit, but a way to remain connected to his true identity.

