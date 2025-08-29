NEET PG 2025 Scorecard Released, Download Directly Here

NEET PG 2025 Scorecard: The National Board of Medical Examinations (NBEMS) has released the NEET PG 2025 scorecard. Students can login and check the scorecard on the official website of the board- natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS NEET PG 2025 Scorecard: How To Download NEET PG Scorecard?

Visit the official website of the board- natboard.edu.in.

Click on "NBEMS Examinations", then on "NEET-PG".

Then, click on "Application Link" and on "To Login".

Enter your user id and password.

Click on "Submit" and then click on the scorecards link.

Your scores will be displayed on the result for NEET PG 2025.

Download and save the result for future reference.

It is expected that the answer key has also been released- which students must be able to check through their NEET PG 2025 student login portal.

Candidates must note that the scorecards for 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be released on/after September 5, 2025. The merit list for the same has been released, which students can check on the official website of the board and here.

Here is the direct link to login for NEET PG- "NEET PG 2025 Login".

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2025 examination was conducted on August 3 in a single shift across 301 cities and 1,052 test centres. The results were declared on August 19. More than 2.42 lakh candidates appeared for the computer-based test.