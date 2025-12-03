41 Lakhs, Amritsar Visits: New Details In Pak Spy Case After Lawyer's Arrest

The Gurugram lawyer, who was arrested for allegedly spying and passing information to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, had two bank accounts and visited Amritsar seven times to collect money, his lawyer friend, Musharraf alias Parvez - who was earlier detained - told the police.

According to Musharraf, he became friends with the arrested lawyer, Rizwan, during his internship at the Sohna court in 2022. Later, Mushrarraf began practising in the Nuh court, while Rizwan practised in the Gurugram court. The two, however, engaged in frequent legal dealings and even went out together on several occasions.

Musharraf told the police that he and Rizwan drove to the Amritsar Wagah border in July in his car. They then visited the Golden Temple, where Rizwan collected a bag of money from some people riding a two-wheeler. He, however, could not identify them. While returning home, the two lawyers met with an accident in Amritsar, forcing them to leave the car and travel by train.

The two lawyers travelled to Amritsar again on August 1 to pick up his crashed car, Musharraf said. He revealed that they stayed at a hotel in Amritsar that evening, but Rizwan left at night, saying he would bring money.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Rizwan travelled to Amritsar seven times to collect money from people driving a Scorpio and a Skoda car. Rizwan has admitted to collecting Rs 41 lakh cash - which he had delivered to a man identified as Ajay Arora.

It was also revealed that Rizwan had two bank accounts - a Punjab National Bank account in Tauru and an IndusInd Bank account in Sohna.

The Punjab National Bank account was closed a few months ago due to exceeding the limit, officials said. This shows that crores of rupees in hawala funds were deposited into his account from Pakistani handlers, a large portion of which was used to strengthen the terrorist network in Punjab, they added.

Musharraf said he is not aware of the exact amount of funds deposited in Rizwan's accounts.

Investigating agencies have found suspicious transactions on Rizwan's laptop and phone, officials said.

Officials said that Mushrraf and Rizwan had spoken to each other on the phone shortly before the latter's arrest. Mushrraf was detained by the Nuh police the same day, but was detained four days later after the investigating agencies did not find any evidence linked to him.

The Nuh Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Pakistani espionage case, has arrested three more people so far from Amritsar - Sandeep Singh alias Gagan, Amandeep Singh, and Jaskaran Singh - accused of transferring crores of rupees from Pakistani handlers to Rizwan through hawala channels and funding anti-national activities in Punjab.

Several Nuh police teams are conducting raids across Punjab in connection with the case.

(With inputs from Ankur Kapoor)