DRDO Guest House Manager Detained Due On Suspicion Of Spying For Pakistan

The manager of a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house was detained in Jaisalmer district on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, police said Tuesday.

Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Uttarakhand's Almora, was posted as the manager of a DRDO guest house in Chandan area of Jaisalmer.

"He was detained on Monday. A joint interrogation will be conducted today," Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer, Abhishek Shivhare said.

"He is suspected to have provided sensitive information related to strategic operations and activities in the region," the police said.

DRDO conducts tests and trials of missiles and weapons in Pokaran firing range in Jaisalmer, and experts and officials involved in the process stay in the guest house.

