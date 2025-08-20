Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack Today LIVE News Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked during a "Jan Sunwai" programme on Thursday morning, police said, adding that the accused has been caught and is being questioned.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, the incident took place at the Chief Minister's residence in Civil Lines. The man, sources said, was identified as Sakaria Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai and is from Rajkot in Gujarat.

Eyewitnesses said the accused arrived at the spot with some papers and approached Ms Gupta, before attacking her.

The incident triggered a political row with the ruling BJP alleging a conspiracy by the "rivals". The opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress condemned the incident, saying there is no place for violence in a democracy.

