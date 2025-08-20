Man Who Attacked Rekha Gupta "Serial Offender", Charged Several Times: Cops

The man who was arrested for attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during 'Jan Sunwai' at her camp office in Civil Lines here on Wednesday is a "serial offender" and several cases have been registered against him in Rajkot in Gujarat, officials said.

The accused Rajesh Khimji was arrested by Delhi Police and a case has been registered against him under section 109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Attempt to murder) at the Civil Lines police station.

Officials said that Rajesh Khimji has earlier faced cases and had been booked under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) that relate to causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, presence as an abettor when an offence is committed.

They said he has also been booked under sections that deal with unlawful possession of liquor.

The officials said an FIR had been filed against him at Bhaktinagar police station in Rajkot in 2017 under Sections 326, 504, 114 of IPC. He was acquitted by a Rajkot court in November 2019.

They said another case was filed against him (1227/2020) under Section 65AA, 116B of the Gujarat Prohibition Act.

These sections relate to the sale, purchase, possession, and transportation of intoxicants, and unlawful possession of liquor. He was acquitted and released in a case in November 2023 by a Rajkot court.

The officials said Rajesh Khimji was booked in the Bhaktinagar Police Station under the same sections in another case (1591/2020) and was subsequently acquitted by a Gujarat Court in October 2023.

The officials said he was booked in Bhaktinagar Police Station (R.No.0871/2022 under Section 6PI, 116B). The case is pending in a court of Additional Civil Judge and the next hearing is scheduled on September 29 this year.

An official said he was booked in a fifth case (0072/2024) in Bhaktinagar Police Station under IPC Sections 324, 323, 504, 114 and GP Act Section 135(1). He was acquitted by a Rajkot court order in December 2024.

According to Delhi Police sources, none of the relatives of the accused is in jail. They said the accused did not take any complaint letter or letter with him to CM residence.

Police will seek the remand of the accused Rajesh Khimji. He came to Delhi from Rajkot by train yesterday morning and he stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines.

Officials said the accused was talking to his friend in Gujarat on phone that he has reached CM House in Shalimar Bagh. They said the accused came to Delhi for the first time

The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh revealed that the attacker was planning the attack for the past 24 hours, Delhi CMO said on Wednesday."The cowardly attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is part of a well-planned conspiracy. The CCTV footage obtained from the Chief Minister's residence in Shalimar Bagh has made it clear that the attacker had started preparing for this attack at least 24 hours in advance," CMO said.

The attacker did recce of the CM's residence and attempted the attack in a planned manner. The video has been handed over to the police, and an investigation is underway into the matter.

"It is seen in the footage that the attacker did a recce of the Chief Minister's residence, made a video of the place and attempted to attack in a planned manner. This video has been handed over to the police, and an intensive investigation is going on in this regard," the statement said.

