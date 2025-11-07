Keys Next Year? Delhi Moves to Repair Long-Abandoned Flats For Poor

After lying vacant for over a decade, thousands of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats in Delhi may finally see residents move in. The Delhi government has started repair work at one of the capital's largest EWS housing clusters, signalling that allotments could begin next year.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said eligible families would begin receiving keys once repairs and basic facilities are completed.

Delhi EWS Housing: What Government Is Fixing Now

The focus is on Savda Ghevra, a large EWS colony in northwest Delhi developed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Built under the JNNURM (Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission) housing scheme, the colony has remained largely unoccupied despite severe demand for low-cost housing in the capital.

The government has approved Rs 27.5 crore to repair 2,500 flats in the first phase.

Over 6000 EWS Flats Vacant Since 2012

Between 2012 and 2020, 7,620 flats were built at Savda Ghevra. Of these, 6,476 flats are still vacant, a figure that has repeatedly drawn criticism from housing activists and urban planners.

Officials admit that years of neglect have left many flats uninhabitable, forcing the government to begin repairs.

Where Is Savda Ghevra?

Savda Ghevra is located in northwest Delhi, spread across nearly 38 acres, and was designed to house thousands of low-income families relocated from informal settlements.

Despite its size, the colony never fully took off due to gaps in basic infrastructure and social facilities.

Keys Promised Next Year

"Allotment of flats will begin next year," the Chief Minister said. Repairs are being prioritised so families can move into habitable homes instead of unfinished blocks, she added.

Officials say further repair work will follow in subsequent phases.

What Went Wrong Earlier

While housing blocks were completed years ago, essential services lagged behind. According to the officials, the absence of nearby schools, healthcare facilities and markets made relocation unattractive for many eligible families.

As a result, the flats remained locked while housing demand elsewhere in Delhi surged.

Repair Drive Begins

The government has started work on repairing structural damage, water fittings and sanitation systems in the first batch of flats. Officials say more units will be taken up once the initial phase is completed.

What Facilities Exist

Savda Ghevra has a 100 per cent sewerage network, along with water tanks, booster stations and overhead reservoirs. Officials say this puts the colony ahead of many informal settlements.

Inside The Colony

According to the government, 39 residential parks have now been developed, covering over 22,000 square metres, along with four solid waste collection points.

Missing Essentials

Of the two proposed primary schools, only one has been completed so far. A dispensary has been planned but is yet to become operational.

Daily needs are still a challenge, with facilities such as a local shopping centre, service market, milk booths and transport stands still under development.

What's Nearby

Officials point out that within 1.5 km, residents can access bus stops, schools, anganwadis and health centres, while metro stations and police facilities are available within 3 km.

Pressure On Government

The issue of vacant EWS housing has become politically sensitive, with critics questioning why public housing remained unused for years while thousands waited for shelter.

The Chief Minister said instructions have been issued to fast-track incomplete facilities across all DUSIB colonies.

The Timeline Ahead

With repairs in progress and allotment promised next year, the success of the plan will depend on how quickly the work on infrastructure is completed.

For thousands of families waiting for a permanent roof, the coming months could finally decide whether these long-abandoned flats turn into homes or remain another stalled housing promise.