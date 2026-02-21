"Rent Is Raised Without Any Notice": Woman Says Finding A Home Is Harder Than Running A Startup In Delhi

Finding a flat in Delhi has never been easy, but for one woman founder, the struggle has become about more than just rent and location. She says the real challenge is dealing with issues of privacy, safety, and unfair conditions. Naimisha, founder of Youthocracy, shared her experience on X. She explained that her biggest challenge as a female entrepreneur in Delhi wasn't raising investment or managing a team, but finding a home.

According to the 27-year-old entrepreneur, building a company and leading a team was easier than finding a rental flat in Delhi.

She said that some landlords add conditions to the agreement that allow them to enter her flat at any time.

She also says that rents are often increased without prior notice. Furthermore, when she identifies herself as a startup founder, some landlords question her character.

According to Naimisha, many landlords expect tenants to adapt to her personal schedule and be available at a time convenient to her.

Naimisha wrote, "They expect you to be home at all times, on their schedule, fitting into their idea of what a good tenant looks like."

Check Out The Post Here:

The toughest thing I have faced as a woman founder in Delhi is not raising funds or managing a team. It is finding a place to live.



Landlords are writing clauses that allow them to enter my flat whenever they want.

Rent is being raised without any notice. And the moment I tell… — Naimisha (ନୈମିଷା) 🇮🇳 (@SpeakNaimisha) February 20, 2026

She mentioned, "I am 27 years old. A landlord walking into my home unannounced is not just inconvenient- it is a violation of my fundamental rights, and as a woman living alone, it makes me feel unsafe."