Pak Propaganda Busted, Here's How Islamabad Ran For Help During Op Sindoor

Pakistan ran to the US for help during Indian airstrikes on their airbases and terror camps, US government filings have revealed, exposing Pakistani lies and misinformation campaign during Operation Sindoor.

Islamabad was worried that Operation Sindoor was only "paused" and the attacks on Pakistani territory could resume, showed a document filed under the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), accessed by NDTV.

Operation Sindoor was India's mega military offensive carried out in May to avenge the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 innocents were massacred by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The May 7 strikes, which eliminated over 100 terrorists in Pakistani territory, led to a brief conflict between the two countries before May 10 ceasefire.

Read: Inside Pakistan's Lobbying Blitz In US To Halt India's Operation Sindoor

"We worry that PM Modi has said India has only paused its military action, and attacks on Pakistan could resume," read the document that was distributed by Squire Patton Boggs, a Pakistani lobby firm, on behalf of Islamabad after Operation Sindoor.

The document also exposed Pakistan's false claim that India had sought a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor.

In reality, the request came from Pakistani commanders, who sensed the extent of damage on their side and were unable to afford more losses in a country outpowered by India's military might.

As a last resort, Islamabad sought US President Donald Trump's help, out of fear that the attacks could resume, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting in May that "Operation Sindoor was merely suspended."

Read: In US Lobbying Firm's Filings, No Mention Of Trump Mediating In Op Sindoor

"Should Pakistan dare again, it will face a fitting and formidable retaliation. Operation Sindoor remains active and resolute," PM Modi had warned in a parliament speech later in July.

Similar US documents had earlier exposed Pakistan's extraordinary lobbying blitz in Washington. Pakistani diplomats and defence officials had sought over 50 meetings with American lawmakers and senior figures in the US administration, NDTV reported on January 6, citing those documents.

A document has also confirmed that New Delhi never sought American mediation or raised the ceasefire issue in its official engagements with US, in contrast to President Donald Trump's repeated assertions.