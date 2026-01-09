"It Hurts Deeply": Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta On AAP Memes Targeting Her

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday got emotional while addressing the Delhi Assembly, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of repeatedly mocking her through memes and personal attacks over inadvertent verbal slips, and questioning whether the criticism stemmed from discomfort with a woman leading the national capital.

Raising the issue on the floor of the House, Gupta said the ridicule went beyond political opposition. "They don't like the fact that a woman is running Delhi. They ask- how can a woman run Delhi? This is their mindset," she said, speaking in an emotional but controlled tone.

The Chief Minister clarified that she had not intentionally made any remarks that warranted ridicule, but was being targeted for minor mistakes.

"If a word slips from my mouth by mistake, AAP makes memes on it and mocks me. It hurts me deeply," Gupta told the Assembly. Referring to recent jibes, she said she was mocked for mispronouncing AQI as "AIQ" and for accidentally saying "Congress" instead of "British" during a speech.

"They say the Chief Minister can't even say AQI properly. They make fun of everything," she added.

Hitting back at the opposition, Gupta said there was a difference between unintentional errors and deliberate actions.

"Yes, I made a mistake. But what you did was intentional," she said, launching a pointed attack on AAP's past promises. "You said you would not take cars, bungalows or government facilities, but you did. You came to power in the name of fighting corruption and then knowingly built a 'Sheesh Mahal'."