Delhi To Host First International Film Festival From March 25 to 31

Delhi will host its first-ever international film festival from March 25 to March 31, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced today.

The festival, which will screen over 125 Indian and international movies, is titled International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026.

The curtain raiser was unveiled on February 25, 2026, at the Delhi Secretariat by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in the presence of Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra.

Describing the initiative as a historic opportunity, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the festival will mark an important milestone in establishing Delhi as a global cultural and cinematic centre.

A Celebration Of The Capital's Creative Strength

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the festival is not merely a film event but a celebration of Delhi's creative strength, cultural heritage, and modern outlook.

She noted that the platform will give local filmmakers and technicians international exposure and create opportunities for dialogue with national and global talent.

The city-wide event will be held across prominent venues in New Delhi, including Bharat Mandapam.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also highlighted that the festival will open new avenues in film tourism, talent development, AVGC, creative industries, and employment generation.

A New Identity For Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the festival aligns with the Delhi Government's Film Policy. Initiatives such as single-window clearances, production support, and industry facilitation are making the capital an attractive filming destination.

She described IFFD as a decisive step towards positioning Delhi as India's cinematic capital. Expressing confidence in the festival's long-term impact, she said it will provide fresh momentum to the city's cultural landscape and secure a distinguished place for Delhi on the global stage.

Over 125 Films To Be Screened

IFFD is a government-led initiative organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation.

More than 125 Indian and international films will be screened during the week-long festival across multiple venues in the capital. In addition to screenings, the programme will include gala premieres, masterclasses, industry dialogues, workshops, and cultural performances.

In line with the Delhi Film Policy, the festival seeks to strengthen film tourism, talent development, industry collaboration, and the orange economy.

International Platform For Young Talent: Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi is emerging as a creative capital at national and global levels.

He stated that distinguished filmmakers, actors, directors, and technical experts from India and abroad will participate in the festival. According to him, the event will showcase the diversity and creativity of Indian cinema to the world and play an important role in building Delhi's identity as a vibrant cultural hub.

He added that the festival will offer young talent an international platform, promote dialogue on new technologies and evolving cinematic practices, and further energise tourism, employment, and the creative industries.

Key Attractions Of The Festival

The festival's attractions will include grand gala premieres and star-studded special screenings. Dedicated showcases for digital and emerging cinema will encourage innovation and experimentation driven by new technologies.

The CineXchange Film Market and Cineverse Expo will create networking, distribution, and investment opportunities for professionals across the industry.

Masterclasses by renowned filmmakers and experts, along with industry panel discussions, will provide participants with practical insights and an in-depth understanding.

Cultural evenings and live performances will add another dimension to the celebration.

Key Features Of The Festival

A strong focus will be placed on promoting film tourism and strengthening the local economy. Young creators will have opportunities to present their work and connect directly with industry professionals.

The single-window facilitation system will ensure greater transparency and efficiency in shooting and production-related processes. By providing access to international cinema in public spaces, the festival aims to introduce wider audiences to high-quality films from around the world.

Through this approach, the IFFD seeks to build a dynamic bridge between art, culture, and industry while accelerating the growth of the creative economy in the capital.