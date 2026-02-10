Rekha Gupta Announces 'LakhpatiBitiya Yojna' For Financial Security Of Girls

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that her government will launch 'Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojna' in April to replace it with the 2008 ladli scheme, aimed at financial security and academic growth of girls from economically weaker sections.

This scheme will be an upgraded version of the existing 'Delhi Ladli Scheme', which was launched by the Department of Women and Child Development in 2008, Gupta said, addressing a press conference.

"We will launch the upgraded scheme on April 1, and shut down the old Ladli scheme," the CM said.

Under the new scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of up to Rs 56,000 per beneficiary, deposited in phased instalments linked to education and age-related milestones, beginning from birth and continuing through graduation or diploma-level studies, the CM said.

The accumulated amount, invested through a structured financial instrument, will grow over time and be released directly into the beneficiary's Aadhaar-linked bank account on maturity, she said.

There will be a separate digital portal developed by the government for this scheme soon, she added.

The financial cost of implementing the upgraded scheme will be around Rs 160 crore, and the financial support will be given to two girls per family, she added.

"When we came to power, we learnt that funds for this scheme are lying unutilised under the old scheme in banks. Our government traced down almost 41,000 girl beneficiaries, whom we plan to distribute Rs 100 crore, the chief minister said. This is an investment in the future of our girls and the future of this country, she stated, adding, "No girl will quit education for the lack of funds." She noted that when the present government assumed office, it was found that a very large number of maturity accounts of the Ladli scheme had remained unclaimed.

“More than 1.86 lakh maturity accounts were lying unclaimed, which means that the money meant for our daughters did not reach them on time,” she said.

In 2025, around 30,000 beneficiaries under the Ladli scheme were identified, and an amount of Rs 90 crore, whose fund was lying unclaimed so far, has already been disbursed to them. Now the government has identified another 41,000 beneficiaries, and an amount of Rs 100 crore will be released shortly to them, she said.

“This is one of the schemes of our government that is very close to my heart. It shows our commitment towards ensuring that every girl, every daughter of Delhi gets an opportunity to reach her full potential," said Gupta.

As the girls will cross educational milestones, the government will deposit upto Rs 56,000 directly in their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, which on maturity will increase to over Rs one lakh along with interest, she said.

Ladli scheme will now be known as "LakhpatiBitiya Yojna", to reflect that it was a strengthened version aimed at long-term impact, the Chief Minister stated.

The eligibility conditions under the Delhi "LakhpatiBitiya Yojana" have been slightly modified from the earlier Ladli Scheme.

The scheme is applicable to girls born in Delhi, whose families have been residing in the city for at least three years, with an annual family income not exceeding Rs 1.20 lakh.

Benefits are limited to two surviving girl children per family. Girls may be registered under the scheme within one year of birth, or at later stages of admission to Class 1, 6, 9, 11, or upon admission to a recognised graduation or diploma course.

The new scheme will also cover girls pursuing graduation or professional diploma courses in government-recognised institutions anywhere in India, including universities and colleges affiliated with the UGC or other statutory bodies.

Many conditions with respect to girls residing in child care institutions under government protection have been relaxed, ensuring inclusion of vulnerable beneficiaries, said a Delhi CMO statement.

Under the scheme, Rs 11,000 will be deposited as the first instalment at the birth of the girl child, followed by Rs 5,000 each on admission to Class I, followed by progression to Class 6, 8, 10 and 12.

Another Rs 20,000 will be credited to the accounts of beneficiaries in phases upon completion of the diploma or graduation. The amount deposited in the name of the beneficiary will accrue interest over time, forming a substantial maturity value, it said.

The maturity amount may be claimed once the beneficiary has either passed Class 12 and attained 18 years of age, or completed graduation/diploma and attained 21 years of age. Unclaimed amounts will be forfeited and credited back to the government, it added.

The benefit will not be, however, if a beneficiary fails to meet educational milestones, such as passing Class 12 by the age of 21, and the amount will be credited back to the government, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)